VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 12 results: OpTic takes down LOUD in Grand Finals, best moments, and more

OpTic Gaming won the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik after defeating LOUD in the Grand Finals with a 3-0 scoreline.

OpTic Gaming has come a long way since the Group Stage, proclaiming the Valorant Masters crown for the North American region. LOUD, who has remained undefeated since the playoffs, faced OpTic for the second time, who pushed them to the Lower Bracket Semi Finals last time in the VCT tournament.

However, the Brazilian's domination didn't continue in the Grand Finals as the North American squad sought their revenge.

LOUD was completely suppressed by OpTic Gaming's strategic and aggressive gameplay, preventing them from winning a single map in the best-of-five series. Despite all three maps having a close score gap, the North American star overtook the Brazilian team in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Grand Finals.

Detailed overview of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 12 - Grand Finals

The entire global Valorant community saw a head-to-head match between OpTic Gaming and LOUD in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs Grand Finals on Day 12.

Match result

OpTic Gaming won the Grand Finals against the Brazilian opposition in a 3-0 style, taking their revenge. Here are the results from the match:

OpTic Gaming vs LOUD (3-0): Ascent (13-9), Bind (14-12), and Breeze (15-13).

Best moments from VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 12 - Grand Finals

Here are some of the best moments from the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Grand Finals:

OpTic's dominating start

OpTic Gaming faced LOUD for the second time in the VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavik, but this time with a dominating start. LOUD defeated them last time with a 2-1 scoreline in the Upper Bracket Final. OpTic started the match with strong defense on Ascent and won the first pistol round.

Marved, Victor, and yay working together flawlessly helped OpTic to win the pistol round. This surprised many fans as the North American Valorant team made an aggressive strategy.

LOUD saadhak's triple kill in Bind's teleporter

During the seventeenth round of the second map, Bind, LOUD's saadhak won the round for the team brilliantly in the teleporter. He took three kills with his amazing defense. After teleporting from A Site in Bind, he stayed back and took down OpTic, passing through the same.

This made it difficult for the North American players to react to it, and allowed saadhak to get an easy triple kill.

OpTic yay's close 0.49 second clutch on Breeze

yay took out a round in Breeze with a close 0.49 second clutch. The Duelist aggressively took the 1v2 fight and won the round for the team. Many didn't expect the player to defuse the spike in such a short time, but the player committed to it and made a clutch.

It was one of the closest clutches in the entire VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavik tournament.

OpTic Marved secures map point with 4K

OpTic's Valorant pro Marved secured the map point for the time being in a 1v4 fight. He brilliantly played Omen in Ascent and won the round for the team by taking OpTic down. The player took the fight against four players and finished the map with a score of 13-9.

OpTic Victor's Ace

Victor picked Raze in Bind and outplayed in the map with his aggressive gameplay. Moreover, the North American player shocked everyone with his amazing ace that he pulled off against the Brazilian opposition. He single-handedly took down five players and secured the round for the team, forcing overtime in the second map.

