All Viper lineups for Valorant’s Bind

Viper, the Valorant toxic Agent, is one of the top controller picks to outplay opponents in Bind when played in effective lineups.

Viper can easily resist enemies from rushing into the site as a defender and create space for the team while attacking with her ability. Her toolkit allows the Agent to play efficiently on a small map like Bind.

However, users need to know the ability lineups to play the Agent brilliantly on the map. It makes it easier for them to combat enemies from a distance.

Viper's one-way smoke and post-plant Snake Bite lineups can often be a game-changer. Thus, many professional gamers and Viper mains prefer to play with lineups in Bind.

Attacking Viper lineups on Valorant's Bind

Attacking A Site

Viper's Snake Bite attacking lineup at Bind's A Site (Image via Valorant)

Attacking lineups are best applicable during the post-plant scenario, especially in the case of Snake Bite. Soon after planting the bomb at A Site, players need to go to the A Lobby and climb up for the post-plant lineup.

After standing in the leftmost corner, they can place the crosshair in the sky, just a bit away from the building's edge, and then shoot it. It will land at the A Site plant area and lower the enemy's health, preventing them from defusing.

Viper's Poison Cloud attacking lineup at Bind's A Site (Image via Valorant)

Apart from Snake Bite, Viper players can allow teammates to rush into the A Site with the help of Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud. Both utilities can easily be set from a distance in the early rounds before entering the site.

For the Poison Cloud lineup at Bind's A Site, users need to stand in the rightmost corner of A Lobby. They may place the crosshair to make the line between the Ultimate and the Toxic Screen touch the edge of the leaf.

Gamers should then throw it to make it land at A Lamps' opening, creating a space for teammates to enter the site easily. For the Toxic Screen, they can place it from the A Lobby itself in such a manner as to cover the other half of A Site and create space for the plant area.

Attacking B Site

Using Snake Bite lineup for post-plant at B Site (Image via Valorant)

For the post-plant Snake Bite lineup, gamers can do it from A Link for B Site. Even though it can be difficult and risky to execute, practice can help them achieve it.

From A Link, users can place the crosshairs up in the sky from the leftmost corner, near the entrance, to place the circular sign of Viper's Poison Cloud ability HUD to overlap the lamp. They may then shoot it with a jump to make it drop at B Site's plant area.

Poison Cloud attacking lineup at Valorant's B Site (Image via Valorant)

For the Poison Cloud lineup, players need to stand in the corner of B Teleporter. Then, they should aim high till a small ladder-like object's edge touches the ability's right-click HUD.

Then, users can throw it to make it drop at the B Site from a distance. However, in the case of Toxic Screen, they can place it in such to divide the B Long into two halves and block the B Elbow to make the entrance easier.

Defending Viper lineups on Valorant's Bind

Defending A Site

When it comes to defending, Viper's Poison Cloud holds more importance than other abilities. Using it as a one-way smoke strategy remains one of the best ways to protect sites.

In A Site, gamers should go near the A Bath entrance and get up on the box to use the one-way smoke. They can stand at the edge of the box and aim in the top right corner of the red tile at the tip of the entrance. This will create one-way smoke after activating it.

A Site defending one-way Poison Cloud lineup (Image via Valorant)

Players can also use Snake Bite to resist the entrance of enemies to the site and place the Toxic Screen in a way that it blocks the two entries to the A Site.

Defending B Site

For the Poison Cloud lineup in B Site, users need to stand in the corner near the B Garden entrance and aim at eye level at the door frame's edge. Then, they may throw it to make it land there, which will later create a one-way smoke.

One-way smokes at B Site (Image via Valorant)

Snake Bites can also be used when enemies try to rush to the site, causing heath damage to them. Toxic Screen can also be placed to block the B Hookah and B Garden on Valorant's Bind.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer