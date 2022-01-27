Valorant Utility Guide: Mastering site entry on Bind in Episode 4 Act 1

Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant made its way into the game earlier this month, presenting a new Agent, new battlepass, and a multitude of exciting features.

Since the inception of Valorant, Riot Games have been active in maintaining the game by bringing in exciting new elements every now and then. Every Act of Valorant signifies the release of a new map or Agent.

Through Episode 4 Act 1, Riot Games introduces Neon, the newest member of the game's Duelist roster.

With 18 Agents who possess different sets of abilities, the most effective tactics available (meta) for each map witness minor changes occasionally, which Valorant's enthusiastic playerbase adapts to with ease. Detailed in this article are various suitable ways for players to gain entry onto the bomb sites on one of Valorant's oldest maps - Bind.

Most effective methods to enter sites on Valorant's Bind

Valorant developers at Riot Games have implemented certain changes to the design and structure of Bind through Patch 4.0. Bind is among the oldest maps in the game, and holds a special place in the game's community due to a few of its exclusive mechanisms.

Two one-way teleporters, the absence of the mid-region, and the presence of several narrow chokepoints give Bind its unique character.

Jett and Raze are the most common picks for a Duelist on Bind. While Jett's manuverability is practical on Bind, Raze has a utility kit that is capable of utilizing the narrow chokepoints within the map, thus damaging multiple enemies simultaneously. Sova and Skye are the popular Initiator choices on the map, whereas teams often rely on Viper, Brimstone or Astra for smokes.

Viper is a highly efficient Controller who, on Bind, can deploy her abilities cross-site with ease, and has the ability to adapt to a Sentinel role in addition to that of a typical Controller.

She has the best pickrate on the map and often features alongside Astra or Brimstone in a double Controller setup. Additionally, Sage, Cypher and Killjoy also occasionally feature in team compositions in Bind.

Bind A-site entry

Viper plays a pivotal role in gaining control of bomb sites on Bind. On the A-site, players have access to various styles of play with the Agent. The common mode of entry involves Viper deploying her Toxic Screen across Truck on A-site. Sage can then use her wall to block the site, allowing the team to plant the spike.

In order to gain access to the whole site, Viper can deploy her Toxic Screen from A-short in order to cover both entrances of A-lamps and CT. She can then deploy her Poison Cloud onto A-towers.

This setup will leave the entire site accessible to the attackers, pushing the defenders to either take cover in A-bath, or play behind the activated Toxic Screen.

A-site entry on Bind (Image via Sportskeeda)

The team's Initiators can then utilize their abilities to clear off enemies from various angles, allowing the Duelists to gain control of the site with ease. Sova's Owl Drone and Skye's Trailblazer ability are effective in such scenarios.

A-Bath is a pivotal access entry point for A-site, which if secured, helps Attackers infiltrate the site with minimal effort. Sova's Recon Darts are highly effective in identifying enemies holding positions on site.

Astra or Brimstone can deploy their smokes with ease and can cover areas like Tower, Truck, CT or Bath, while the team attempts to clear the site. Agents like Viper, Killjoy and Brimstone have their post-plant lineups that are absolute game-changers on Bind.

Bind B-site entry

B-site on Bind has two entry points- Hookah, and B-main. The most efficient way to infiltrate the site would require players to enter from both the locations.

Raze can use her Boom Bot to check close angles, and is a great tool for clearing enemies near B-Teleporter, Garden or Hookah. With both sites being set in an open area and due to the proximity of the locations, Sova can utilize his darts generously, and can catch opponents offguard on various points of the map.

Viper B-site setup on Bind (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sova's Owl Drone comes in handy for clearing B-Hookah, whereas Viper can line up her utilities to cover pivotal areas such as Halls and Elbow. While Viper's Poison Cloud can cover Elbow, her Toxic Screen can be deployed in order to cover B-Halls, covering B-exit (Teleporter) as well.

With Defenders denied vision from Elbow and Halls, Attackers can clear the site without delay. B-site's structure, particularly its size and popular vantage points, makes it convenient for Attackers to hold the site post-plant and challenge the Defenders to a problematic retake situation.

Post-plant, Brimstone is an excellent Agent to have stationed on B-site. His ability to deploy up to 3 smokes simultaneously is a highly revered utility. Brimstone's ultimate ability - Orbital Strike - is capable of covering almost the entirety of the B-site and can cause havoc at the various choke points leading to the site.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul