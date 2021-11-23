Omen vs Brimstone in Valorant: Which agent is the better Controller in Bind?

Bind is one of the most interesting maps featured in Valorant's competitive match pool. The one-way teleporters present at both bomb sites in Bind are unique to the map, and is a feature that captivates much of the Valorant community.

Valorant offers players a choice of 17 agents, each with their unique set of abilities. While every agent can earn kills, the most effective way to win matches is by using an efficient lineup of agents who have abilities that are best suited to the structure of the map.

Omen and Brimstone are two Controller agents that Valorant players are familiar with. While both are efficient in their roles, this article compares their performance with respect to Bind.

Omen vs Brimstone in Valorant: Facts, abilities, skills and pick rate

Omen

Omen is a Valorant Controller with a mysterious, unknown origin (Image via Sportskeeda)

Facts

Since: Beta

Role: Controller

Origin: Unknown

Abilities

Basic Ability 1 (C): Shrouded Step

Allows Omen to teleport to a spot within a fixed range which is shown to the agent while equipping the ability.

Basic Ability 2 (Q): Paranoia

A blinding orb that can pass through walls while nearsighting and deafing all agents exposed to it for 2.2 seconds.

Signature Ability (E): Dark Cover

Omen can cast a smoke orb with or without entering a phased world. The orb travels to the marked spot, with Omen having the range to cover 50-75% of every Valorant map. He has 2 smokes, which remain for 15s and recharge after 40s.

Ultimate Ability (X): From the Shadows

Omen can travel to any fixed point on the map by using his ultimate ability. Enemy agents will have their maps obscured when Omen performs his ultimate. He can also cancel the ability to return after getting a quick look at his surroundings at his teleported destination. The ability costs players 8 ultimate points.

Skills

Omen is efficient when it comes to gaining control of bomb sites in defense and attack. His smoke (E) stretches across bomb sites, while his blinding orb (Q) can be deployed from a distance as well.

Omen's shrouded step (C) grants him access to elevated spots across the map that are otherwise unreachable for Valorant agents. His ultimate (X) is a game-changer which players can use to earn a favorable outcome in clutch situations.

Pick Rate

Since Episode 3 Act 2 of Valorant, Omen has had a pick rate of 33% across all maps in competitive matchmaking, with a 34% pick rate in Bind. Notably, he has a 28.5% pick rate across all game modes according to valorbuff.

Brimstone

Brimstone is an American Controller who features on Valorant's roster of agents (Image via Sportskeeda)

Facts

Since: Beta

Role: Controller

Origin: United States

Abilities

Basic Ability 1 (C): Stim Beacon

Brimstone can deploy a device that sticks to the floor and provides him and adjacent agents with a combat stimulation of 15% for 12 seconds.

Basic Ability 2 (Q): Incendiary

An incendiary grenade that creates a damage zone that lasts for 7 seconds, draining 60 HP per second.

Signature Ability (E): Sky Smoke

Brimstone can mark and deploy multiple smokes together on targeted locations within the range of his tactical map. The smokes last for 19.25 seconds.

Ultimate Ability (X): Orbital Strike

The agent can select a location on his tactical map and launch an orbital strike that expands for 3 seconds and ceases, destroying anything that stands in its way. Enemies caught within will suffer more than 130 HP damage per second. Players need 7 ultimate points to avail the ability.

Skills

Brimstone's ability to smoke (E) multiple locations at once is an ability exclusive to the agent. His incendiary (Q) is useful in stopping enemy attacks in defense, while it's an excellent post-plant tool on attack.

His combat stim (C) is capable of assisting the whole team. Brimstone's ultimate (X) is the best post-plant tool in Valorant, due to its high damage and accuracy.

Pick Rate

Since Act 2 of Episode 3, Brimstone has maintained a 19.5% pick rate which increases to 25% for competitive fixtures in Bind. Across all game modes in Valorant, Brimstone has a pick rate of 16.8%.

Omen vs Brimstone: Who is most suited for Bind?

Omen and Brimstone are two Controllers who have a fairly simple but effective smoking ability. While Omen has 2 rechargeable dark covers (E), Brimstone has 3 non-rechargeable sky smokes (E).

Both bomb sites on Bind have 2 narrow entry points, splitting defenders into handling most of the entry points individually. The instant deployability of Brimstone's sky smokes (E) are highly effective in withholding the site, whereas his incendiary (Q) is perfect to trap enemies in the various choke points around the map.

In comparison to Brimstone, Omen's smokes are rechargeable. However, they last 4 seconds less than the American's, and take much more time to deploy. To stop instant rotations or to enter a bomb site on short notice, a few quick smokes definitely come in handy.

Omen's paranoia (Q) and shrouded step (C) are useful in various situations, but the lack of a damage-dealing ability reduces his efficiency in Bind. While Omen is favored ahead of Brimstone on almost every other map, Bind is more suited to Brimstone's toolkit.

