Valorant Neon guide: How to play Agent on Bind

Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant witnessed the arrival of Neon, the latest addition to the title's Agent roster. Hailing from the Philippines, this Duelist relies on her electric ability set and speed to engage in combat.

Patch 4.0, released on January 11, brought in various exciting features such as the much-awaited Battlepass, an Ultra-Edition skin bundle, weapon-mechanics improvements, and map alterations.

With Neon's release coming shortly after Chamber's, the entire community expects a meta change to arrive soon. Players are yet to find the most favorable map and playstyle for the Agent.

Effectively using Neon's abilities on Valorant's Bind

Bind is a Valorant map renowned for its exclusive features, such as the two one-way teleporters at the bomb sites and the absence of a middle region. In addition, the narrow pathways can easily be used to hinder enemy approaches.

The map structure and presence of teleporters facilitate quick rotations. Neon is equipped with a set of abilities that can help gamers deal with opponents proficiently on Bind.

Bind A-site setup for Neon

On Bind's A-site, she needs to position herself outside the teleporter on the A-site during the barrier phase to execute this lineup.

Relay bolt setup for Valorant's Bind at A-short (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

As shown in the image above, Neon can deploy her Relay Bolt (Q) from A-short. This is likely to concuss opponents entering A-short from A-link during the round start.

Users can employ Neon's Fast Lane (C) ability to cover the angle on the left before aggressing with High Gear (E) or Overdrive (X).

Relay Bolt setup for Valorant's Bind at A-bath (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similarly, Neon can utilize her Relay Bolt to slow down enemies attempting to gain control of A-bath. While her opponents are concussed, she has a window to charge into their path and unleash the wrath of her electrifying abilities.

Bind B-site setup for Neon

On Bind's B-site, Neon can conveniently use her abilities from both the entry points: Long and Short.

Relay Bolt setup for Valorant's Bind at B-long (Image via Sportskeeda)

In B-long, Neon can deploy her Recon Bolts from a passive position soon after the round starts, similar to the image shown above. These stun bolts are likely to catch opponents entering B-long or peaking into the site.

Neon can also use her Fast Lane to block off her enemies while charging into the opposition with her Overdrive.

Relay Bolt setup for Valorant's Bind at B-short (Image via Sportskeeda)

On B-short, players need to position themselves outside the B-exit for the A-teleporter and guide the Relay Bolt, as shown in the image.

Enemy Agents entering B-short from B-link will be caught off-guard and hit with jolts of energy, providing Neon with an opportunity to prove her damage-dealing capabilities.

