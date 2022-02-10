Top 5 Valorant Agents with highest carry potential in Episode 4 Competitive matchmaking

Valorant has become one of the top competitive tactical shooter games since its release.

Queuing into the Valorant ranked games can be tough, especially without the right pick of agents. This completely depends on the player's in-game playstyle. However, if the player wishes to play aggressively and carry the team in competitive matches, then Duelist is the perfect role for them. However, there are other agents as well that can also carry a team if played strategically well.

Thus, one needs to pick the agent wisely if they wish to carry the entire team, and win a competitive match with ease.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.

Best Valorant agents to carry in Competitive matches in Episode 4

Some agents have the potential to carry on being competitive. Whereas, rest are better to play supportive and help the allies. The one who takes out the maximum number of kills with aggressive fights can carry the team well.

5) Neon

Neon is the latest addition to the Valorant agent pool. The Filipino Duelist can enter a site at lightning speed and take down the enemies within seconds. She can encounter the opponents aggressively. Neon can rush into the enemies with her fast speed and give no time for them to react.

The Valorant Filipino Duelist can not only run fast, but also slide with her High Gear (E) ability. She also equips the ability to stun enemies with a grenade and raise two parallel walls, making entry-fragging an easier job for the agent.

As soon as she enters the site, she can clear out spaces for the teams and get kills, allowing her to carry.

4) Raze

The Valorant Brazilian Duelist, Raze, can take down enemies within a moment with her explosive abilities. This also allows the agent to also get easy kills without direct gun fights, which results in her having a high kill count in the match.

She can take aggressive fights and take the enemies down with her grenade, Paint Shells (E). Raze's Blast Pack (Q) ability also allows her great mobility, and causes damage to the enemies.

3) Chamber

Chamber, the French Sentinel agent, joined the Valorant Protocol in Episode 3 Act 3. He is a great pick for those who prefer to play a little less aggressive and are good at defending sites. Chamber can take down the enemies from a distance with his abilities and also gather intel.

Moreover, the Valorant French Sentinel can easily take a fight and escape with his teleportation ability, i.e., Rendezvous (E). Chamber makes eco-rounds easier with his Headhunter (Q) and his ultimate, Tour De Force (X). These abilities allow him to take down the enemies and at the same time, make his defense strong.

2) Reyna

Reyna can carry the match solo without depending on her allies. She can take fights and also heal herself after a kill. Thus, the Vampiric Mexican Duelist remains one of the finest choices to play independently.

Reyna can blind the enemies with her Leer (C), helping her to take fights. Furthermore, after every kill, she can become intangible or heal herself with Dismiss (E) and Devour (Q) ability. Her ultimate ability, Empress (X) also boosts her power, which can easily help her in clutching a 1v5 situation.

1) Jett

Jett has a lot of potential to carry a team if played well with her abilities and player's skills. She can enter the site easily with her dash, i.e., her Tailwind (E) ability. She can also block areas with her Cloudburst smoke for some time, allowing her to escape after the fight.

The Korean Duelist is a great pick to play aggressively and entry-frag. Thus, this is one of the reasons behind her highest pick rate in the game, since the beta. Moreover, her ultimate also makes eco-rounds easier to play, but one needs to have a good aim to play her.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul