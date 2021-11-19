Valorant Chamber Guide: How to play with the agent on Ascent

Chamber, the new Valorant Sentinel agent, could be a viable pick for Ascent if played with strong strategies and setups.

The French Valorant agent was recently added to the game with Patch 3.10 in Episode 3 Act 3. His addition to Valorant's agent pool might bring a massive change to the Valorant meta, or so the community believes.

Chamber's abilities are mostly based on gunplay, but one needs strategies to execute his Trademark (C) and Rendezvous (E) abilities in Valorant. Moreover, playing Chamber in Valorant's Ascent map requires a lot of experimentation with setups to defend the sites effectively. Thus, this article will guide Valorant players on how to play effectively with the new Valorant agent in Ascent.

The keys to playing as Chamber on Valorant's Ascent map

Chamber might help the gamers play defensively, yet still get easy kills. However, Valorant players require a lot of strategies and tricks to play with the agent on this map.

Chamber's A Site set-up on Ascent

Chamber can hold the A Site on Valorant's Ascent map, yet also play aggressively with a strong set-up. To do so, players can place the first anchor of their teleporter ability on the top of the box, at A Rafters, and another one below it, in a corner.

Chamber's Ascent setup at A Site. (Image via SpicyCurry/YouTube)

The players can take easy kills from the top and hide quickly by teleporting below. It will take time for the enemies to find Chamber, and meanwhile the players can take the shade instantly.

Valorant players can also try out another set-up to guard the A Garden and the A Site at the same time. They have to place one anchor point near the Garden door and another one near the A Site entrance.

Chamber's Ascent: another set-up at A Site and garden. (Image via SpicyCurry/YouTube)

One can take kills from the A Site entrance and instantly teleport to the Garden or vice versa. They can also put up Rendezvous (E) at the entrances to slow down the enemies instantly.

Chamber's B Site set-up on Ascent

For the B Site setup on Ascent, players can put the first teleporter anchor point at B Main and the other one on the major B Site, over the boxes. This will allow the players to hold two different angles and play a bit aggressively by taking entry kills.

Chamber's Ascent setup at B Site. (Image via SpicyCurry/YouTube)

Otherwise, players can also set-up Chamber from a different angle at B Site. This can be done by placing the teleporter anchor points in Cubby and at the Site. Players can take instant kills from here and still relocate themselves.

Chamber's another Ascent setup at B Site. (Image via SpicyCurry/YouTube)

This setup will allow Valorant players to take easy kills and hide themselves when needed. Moreover, they can also place a trap at the entrance to slow enemies down.

