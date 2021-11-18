Valorant Chamber Guide: How to play the agent on Icebox

Valorant's 18th agent, Chamber, was recently introduced in Episode 3 Act 3, along with Patch 3.10.

After a long wait and a series of teasers, players can now finally get their hands on Valorant's new agent Chamber. However, many fans and players believe his addition to the game might bring a major shift to the current meta, due to his versatile ability toolkit.

The French weapon designer is equipped with Radianite technologies, ranging from a heavy pistol to a teleporter with two anchor points, a trap, and a sniper. To play Chamber, one needs a lot of practice and knowledge, based on the maps.

Icebox has long and multiple lines of sight, which requires strong defenders to guard the site. Chamber could become a fine pick for Valorant's Tundra-based map if his abilities are used well.

How to play Chamber on Valorant's Icebox?

Chamber's abilities mostly rely on gunplay, especially his Headhunter (Q) and his ultimate Tour De Force (X). However, his Trademark (C) and Rendezvous (E) need a lot of strategies and planning to play the agent efficiently on Icebox.

Chamber's A Site Setup on Icebox

Players need to climb to the top of the A site’s Nest in Icebox with ropes, jump to the A Screen to place the first anchor point of the teleporter, and then go to the box on the left side of the site to place the second teleporter anchor.

Chamber's Icebox setup at A Site (Image via revenvalorant/YouTube)

This will create two angles to watch out for: the main attacking entrance and the A Belt. Players can take easy kills and change their position quickly by teleporting. If Chamber’s ultimate is ready, the player can also utilize it to kill enemies and slow the area down for the rest to push in.

Chamber's B Site Setup on Icebox

Defending Icebox’s B Site can be easy by setting up a teleporter anchor point on the box at the top box and another one at the top of the yellow box. Players can put a trap, i.e., Trademark (C), on the entrance of the B Site, as they will be slowed down as soon as they enter.

Chamber's Icebox setup at B Site (Image via SpicyCurry/YouTube)

One can easily take an entry kill from the yellow box and teleport on the top of the B Site box.

These setups are best for defending and post-plant, as Chamber’s abilities don’t allow him to play aggressively. Thus, during the post-plant or pre-match scene, he can set his abilities to defend the sites efficiently on Icebox.

