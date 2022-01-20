Valorant community discovers Jett's super dash can break through Cypher's Trapwire

After the Valorant Patch 3.0 update, Jett wasn't able to break Cypher's Trapwire with her dash, i.e., Tailwind ability. However, the community has still found a way to counter it with the super dash mechanic.

Previously, soon after Patch 3.0 was released, many players were notified of certain instances of bugs that created an elastic movement for Jett, rather than dazing her instantly. The bug still seems to remain in the game, as another Redditor recently posted about a similar incident.

Jett has been one of the most popular agents in the game since the beta. She can easily enter-frag into the site with a dash. She is especially known for her fast mobility that helps to escape and enter areas.

Reddit user u/Juno-P posted a clip portraying Jett using a super dash with Cypher's Tripwire to increase her mobility.

Jett's mobility is boosted with Cypher's Trapwire in Valorant

Many Jett players use a popular tactic called the 'super dash' to boost speed. One can do a super dash by using Tailwind first, and then Updraft immediately.

Utilizing the same mechanic along with with Cypher's Trapwire can massively increase Jett's mobility speed. The Reddit user u/Juno-P arranged a Custom game in Valorant where they tested Jett's super dash with Cypher's Trapwire. The clip portrays Jett easily escaping the Trapwires without being dazed or stuck.

The player needs to dash back right after being detected and then Updraft to escape it. However, one needs proper skills to make the Korean Duelist successfully land in the right place.

Players often take advantage of Cypher's Trapwires, and it is even heavily exploited by some. Thus, many assume it to be a bug that Riot Games needs to fix. The Valorant developers will likely look into the issue and find a solution to the glitch in upcoming patch updates.

