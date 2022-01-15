Neon vs Jett in Valorant: Which Agent is better for Competitive solo queue in Episode 4

Valorant keeps on changing its meta with every agent it releases for the game.

The most recent agent is called Neon and the agent made her arrival in Valorant with Episode 4 Act 1.

Presently, the entire meta of the game is changing from Jett to Neon for new Duelist-friendly abilities that are great for anyone who has great mechanical skills. On the other hand, Jett’s abilities also make her a great agent, allowing players to make their escape and frag at the same time.

To determine which agent is better than the other, this article will compare both of them thoroughly while considering their abilities, skills, and more.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Jett and Neon’s facts, abilities, and skills in Valorant

Lightning powers of Neon are unbeatable at the moment (Image via Riot Games)

Neon

Facts

Since: Episode 4 Act 1

Role: Duelist

Origin: Philippines

Abilities

Basic Ability 1: Fast Lane

Raise two walls of static electricity that can block vision and damage, similar to Phoenix and Viper.

Basic Ability 2: Relay Bolt

Throws energy bolts that can bounce off and concuss enemies once it strikes the ground.

Signature Ability: High Gear

Allows Neon to travel at an increased speed and electric slide to get her enemies off-guard.

Ultimate Ability: Overdrive

Discharges the agent’s full power and speed for a short amount of time and allows her to fire a deadly beam of lightning with accuracy.

Skills

The latest agent is just built for players who have great mechanical skills and can enter sites with ease. With her Fast Lane ability, she can effortlessly intercept opponent vision and get them by surprise.

The agent is being considered to be one of the best Duelists in Valorant at the moment and has the potential to keep that spot as of now.

Jett

Swift and deadly Jett (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Since: Launch (June 2, 2020)

Role: Duelist

Origin: Korea

Abilities

Basic Ability 1: Cloudburst

Allow Jett to throw smokes like Omen and Brimstone for a short time and can be curved on command.

Basic Ability 2: Updraft

Boosts Jett in a vertical direction and lets her take higher ground easily.

Signature Ability: Tailwind

Boosts Jett in the horizontal direction of player choice and lets her escape tough gunfights with ease.

Ultimate Ability: Blade Storm

Gives Jett five high-accuracy kunai knives that she can choose to throw one at a time or all together. However, with every single throw kill, Jett’s kunais gets restored while her alternate fire doesn’t and keeps things balanced.

Skills

Jett has been dominating the field with her fluid movement-based abilities and her high-accuracy knives. A player with good game sense can easily isolate every fight by using her Cloud burst ability and also retreat with her Tailwind if things go hot.

Jett is known for being the best Duelist agent for a long time, however, that title is being put to test by Neon, who recently got added.

The conclusion: Who is better between Jett and Neon in Valorant?

The answer to this is quite complicated, as both the agents are S-tier in Episode 4 Act 1 and require unreal mechanical skills. Both the agents can isolate gunfights to their liking by using their vision-blocking abilities and take advantage of those if put into the right hands.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Truth doesn’t always require a Sage’s wisdom. Truth doesn’t always require a Sage’s wisdom. https://t.co/AA90SmwEKR

However, if both the agent’s ultimates are compared, there is a slight difference between the two. Neon’s ability can continuously damage an opponent and kill them, and gets reset upon every kill. Meanwhile, Jett can also damage her enemies, however, at a slower pace in Valorant.

Also Read Article Continues below

So, if a side had to be chosen, Neon would be a slightly better Duelist than Jett in Valorant at the moment. However, nothing is for certain regarding when Riot Games might decide on changing a few things in Valorant.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider