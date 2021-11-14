Chamber vs Jett in Valorant: How different are the two agents?

Valorant, the popular tactical shooter by Riot Games, provides players with a vast range of agents with unique abilities based on different playstyles.

Chamber, the new Valorant agent, will join the Sentinel roster soon on November 16, 2021. Meanwhile, the introduction of the new agent to Valorant might bring a change to the Valorant meta. It will also be interesting to see how this affects Jett's pick rate in Valorant, as both the agents are dependent on good aim.

This article will compare Chamber and Jett in Valorant based on the facts, abilities, skills, and more.

Chamber vs Jett in Valorant: Facts, abilities, skills and pick rate

Chamber

Chamber, the new French Sentinel agent in Valorant. (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Release: Patch 3.10 (November 16, 2021)

Role: Sentinel

Origin: France

Abilities

Basic Ability 1 (C): Trademark

A trap that scans the enemies coming under the radius and slows them down.

Basic Ability 2 (Q): Headhunter

A heavy pistol that can be used as an alternative firearm causing damage of 159 Head, 55 Body, and 46 Legs, which allows scoping.

Signature Ability (E): Rendezvous

This ability allows Chamber to teleport from one place to another, where the two anchor points are placed.

Ultimate Ability (X): Tour De Force

It generates a custom powerful sniper that kills the enemy with one shot from a long distance. Then the dead enemy's body creates a lingering field that slows the other enemies down, coming near it. It requires 7 ultimate points and causes damage of 255 Head, 150 Body, 150 Legs.

Skills

Chamber is a new Sentinel agent in Valorant equipped with abilities that will help the player defend the site. At the same time, he can also take down enemies and get easy kills from a distance, with a teleportation ability and trap the enemies.

His ability toolkit is versatile, allowing him to cause damage and gather intel at the same time. However, his abilities don't support the agent to play aggressively like duelist agents. Moreover, Chamber can make eco rounds easier to play with her abilities in Valorant. But one needs to have a good aim to play him.

Pick rate

Chamber's pick rate can't be revealed yet, as it has not yet been released in Valorant, but it will be interesting to see how he changes the agent compositions in the game and brings changes to the meta.

Jett

Jett, the Korean Duelist agent in Valorant. (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Release: Beta

Role: Duelist

Origin: Korea

Abilities

Basic Ability 1 (C): Cloudburst

Cloudballs allowing Jett to smoke off the spot for a short time, blocking enemies' vision.

Basic Ability 2 (Q): Updraft

It allows Jett to jump high in the air.

Signature Ability (E): Tailwind

This ability allows Jett to propel in one direction at speed. By default, if she stands still, she will move forward. It recharges after two kills.

Ultimate Ability (X): Blade Storm

It generates knives, which will cause damage to the enemies when shot. The knife recharges on a kill every time. It requires seven ultimate points.

Skills

Jett is best for players who prefer to entry frag and play aggressively. Her abilities allow her mobility and escape the enemies' sightline quickly.

Jett can easily smoke off spots to block the enemies. However, to use her ultimate ability, Bladestorm, one needs to have a good aim to play her. Moreover, if someone prefers to play with an operator, Jett can be a great agent to play with as she can dash away after taking a kill.

Pick rate

Jett was the highest-picked duelist in the game since Beta. As per blitz.gg, she had a 14.4% pick rate in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 in all the game modes and maps. She was the highest-picked agent in the last Act, even after a massive nerf in Patch 3.06. Yet, in Episode 3 Act 3, she is one of the highest-picked agents as of now.

Chamber vs Jett: Comparison between the two agents

After Jett, it's the Chamber, whose ultimate is a shooting weapon. His ultimate, the Tour de Force, is a sniper rifle that kills the enemy in one shot and slows down the enemies in the range, which can be a great alternative for the Jett-Operator combo in Valorant. Moreover, the Chamber's ultimate takes less time than Jett's dash (Tailwind), which allows him to get entry kills with an operator than the Korean duelist.

However, overall in gameplay, Jett is a better fit for aggressive plays, whereas Chamber is designed to defend sites and play from a distance. Nevertheless, to play both the agents, one needs to have a sharp aim.

