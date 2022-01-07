Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Disruption to introduce 3 new weapon collections and Karambit in Battlepass

Valorant is excited to introduce Disruption, Episode 4 Act 1 of Riot Games' enticing tactical FPS title.

Similar to previous Acts, Disruption will introduce the latest Battlepass, new weapon cosmetics, and minor tweaks to maps or agents. Additionally, the well awaited arrival of Neon, Valorant's 6th Duelist, will materialize in Disruption.

The excitement for the Battlepass has been building up since the Velocity Karambit was revealed on Twitter. This article details the various weapon skins that will feature with the purchase and competition of Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Better climb while you can—Episode 3, Act III ends January 10 at 10pm PT. Rank up and grab your final Battlepass rewards now. Better climb while you can—Episode 3, Act III ends January 10 at 10pm PT. Rank up and grab your final Battlepass rewards now. https://t.co/4ojLKeKYd7

Valorant’s upcoming Act is scheduled to arrive hours after the conclusion of the current one, bringing forth various new features that the game's global playerbase is excited to try out.

Valorant's latest Battle Pass will feature 3 different weapon skins

Battlepass in Valorant is a cost-effective opportunity for players to get their hands on weapon cosmetics for various different weapons, with the additional benefit of receiving gun buddies, player cards, player titles, sprays and an exorbitant amount of Radianite Points (RP).

Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass featured 3 different weapon skins, namely Goldwing, Genesis and Aero. Genesis Arc was the melee weapon that was included with the Pass.

The upcoming Battlepass will introduce 3 new set of skins titled Hydrodip, Schema and Velocity. Velocity Karambit is the melee weapon that will be featured in the Battle Pass.

Hydrodip Collection

Hydrodip collection in Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hydrodip collection will feature skins for Bucky, Frenzy, Guardian and Judge. The collection is portrayed by a spectrum of colors splashed across the weapon model, except for certain areas.

We can assume that Riot Games intends on portraying the weapons as if they went through an actual procedure of hydro-dipping. However, the collection only has one color variant.

Schema Collection

Schema skin collection Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second collection, Schema, includes skins for Odin, Sheriff, Stinger and Vandal. Featuring a single variant, the Schema collection is designed in a futuristic manner.

Schema has a mild design, with a pattern and a color scheme that hints at the origin of the design. More details behind the making of the collection are yet to be revealed by the developers.

Velocity Collection

Velocity Skin collection in Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most exciting line of skins from the Battlepass is the Velocity collection, which introduces the Velocity Karambit to Valorant. Additionally, skins from this collection will be available for Phantom, Shorty, Spectre and Bulldog.

The Velocity collection will have 3 additional variants to its base color, fielding a choice between orange, yellow, purple and green. Velocity Shorty and all of its variants will also be available to players who haven't purchased the Battlepass.

Players will have 55 Tiers in the Battlepass. At completion, they will offer various rewards like weapon cosmetics, gun buddies, sprays, RP and so on, making it a convenient and cost-effective method for players to complete their inventory with their favorite line of skins.

