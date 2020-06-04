Valorant Guide: How to get better aim

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Valorant might be a game that boasts “a diverse cast of hypernatural, battle-ready agents from across the world” with some cool sets of abilities that they can use to gain an advantage over their opponents.

But, deep down, it’s very much a tactical shooter, with most of its core mechanics revolving around getting good at aiming.

Sure, abilities at times can get you easy frags (especially if you’re playing Raze) and even help you clutch out 1v5 situations. But if you lack proper aim, you will be losing more than you’re winning, and ultimately let your team down if you’re missing easy headshot opportunities.

So, if you’re looking for some tips that can help get your crosshair accuracy to the next level, then we have a guide that’s bound to help you out.

1. Customize your mouse settings to fit your playstyle

Pic uploaded by Reddit user Valorant Source

First things first, if you want your aim to improve, you will need to get the right sensitivity and DPI settings that will be able to fit your individual playstyle.

There is not a universal sensitivity setting for every player, as everyone has a unique way of playing Valorant While some prefer a higher DPI, others make do with a lower one.

However, with that being said, it’s not necessary that you go for an expensive gaming mouse for Valorant. A standard mouse that you’re used to will do just fine. But we will still recommend that you invest in a basic gaming mouse if possible, as the performance improvement that you will notice will indeed be significant.

Moreover, if you’re coming from an FPS background already and have regularly played games like CS:GO and Overwatch, then here is a conversion chart for convenience:

CS: GO sensitivity divided by 3.18181818

Overwatch sensitivity divided by 10.6

Apex Legends sensitivity divided by 3.18181818

Rainbow Six sensitivity divided by 12.2

Destiny 2 sensitivity divided by 10.6

COD: Warzone sensitivity divided by 10.6

2. Customize your crosshair settings

You might believe that unlike frame rates and mouse sensitivity, Crosshair settings are not all that integral to gameplay.

However, that’s a very wrong perception to have. Ask any pro gamer or streamer that you follow and they will definitely tell you just how important the right crosshair settings are, irrespective of which first-person shooter you play.

So in Valorant, having complete control over your crosshair settings is one of the most important things to do. In this detailed guide, we go over the importance of all the different crosshair settings and what you need to tinker with to get exactly what you want.

Here is an example of some of the crosshair settings from professionals and streamers:

Aceu Valorant crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 6 | 2 | 3 | Off | Off

Shroud Valorant crosshair settings

Color: Cyan

Outlines: 1 | 1

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 10 | 3 | 5 | Off | Off

Skadoodle Valorant crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: 1 | 1

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 5 | 1 | 3 | Off | Off

Summit1g Valorant crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: 1 | 2

Center Dot: 1 | 4

Lines: Off

Dafran Valorant crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Lines: 1 | 11 | 3 | 4 | Off | Off

3. Getting your crosshair placements right

Shooting in Valorant is more similar to CS:GO rather than other popular FPS titles like Call of Duty and Overwatch. Moving and shooting are a big ‘NO’ in the game, and keeping your crosshair constantly at the center of your screen is one of the best ways to improve your accuracy.

Like CS:GO, Valorant too relies heavily on reacting faster than your opponent and learning how to one-tap headshot frags as much as possible.

The above video by SpinCrash explains quite well what your in-game crosshair placement should be like. In Valorant, it’s all about holding aim at a certain height on the screen and preemptively positioning your sight to guarantee a faster reaction time than your opponents.

So, when you’re turning corners while moving around, it will allow you to automatically have a one-tap position on the opponent’s head.

Unlike Call of Duty and Overwatch, the aiming in Valorant is very movement-sensitive. And your shots will be all over the place if you’re jumping or walking while shooting. So, try crouching and stopping as much as you can if you have to fire continuously.

4. Frequent the training grounds

If you’re new to the FPS genre and still getting used to the various mechanics of Valorant, then the training area should be your most frequented map in the first few weeks.

Practice makes perfect and we recommend that you spend at least 30 minutes a day in the practice area, trying out new guns, their spray patterns, as well as getting more comfortable with the different Agents in the game.

There are a lot of different training modes that you can go for, so work your way through each of them and cover all your bases before queuing up for matches.