After Overwatch, Dafran is looking to create his niche in Valorant as well.

Riot Games’ first-person shooter, ‘Project A’ or Valorant’s closed beta, has been out for about a month now.

Though the access to the game is incredibly limited at the moment, it’s not exactly stopping some of the notable Twitch personalities and streamers from making amazing content with the various mechanics of the game.

One such personality is Dafran. Daniel “dafran” Francesca was once a full-time switch streamer who even went on to have a professional career in the Overwatch League. He has jumped ship ever since Valorant’s closed beta release and has been dominating the servers of the game ever since.

Dafran is one of the first players to have hit the highest SOLOQ rank of 'Valorant' (pic courtesy: Dafran)

Dafran's Valorant highlights are some of the best in the game and can even give those of Shroud’s a run for their money. This is one of the reasons why Dafran’s rig and in-game settings are highly sought after by a large part of the player base.

So what are the exact settings that this Danish prodigy employs while playing Valorant? Let’s find out.

Dafran's settings while playing Valorant:

1. Mouse Settings:

Sensitivity: 0.6

DPI: 400

eDPI: 240

Polling Rate: 1000HZ

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplayer: 1

Inverted Mouse: Off

2. Crosshair Settings:

Crosshair Color: Green

Crosshair Outlines: Off

Crosshair Outline: Opacity -

Crosshair Outline: Thickness -

Crosshair Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: -

Center Dot Thickness: -

Fade With Firing Error: On

Spectated Players' Crosshairs:: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 11

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Line Offset: 4

Inner Lines Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines Firing Error: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Lines Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Outer Lines Movement Error: Off

3. Key Binding:

Equip Primary: 1

Equip Secondary: 2

Equip Melee: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate Ability: Z

4. Video Settings: