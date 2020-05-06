Valorant: Dafran’s in-game Settings and Hardware
- An in-dept look at the specs and settings that Dafran, a Twitch personality and streamer, employs while playing Valorant.
- The streamer's customised settings can help newer players get better at the game.
Riot Games’ first-person shooter, ‘Project A’ or Valorant’s closed beta, has been out for about a month now.
Though the access to the game is incredibly limited at the moment, it’s not exactly stopping some of the notable Twitch personalities and streamers from making amazing content with the various mechanics of the game.
One such personality is Dafran. Daniel “dafran” Francesca was once a full-time switch streamer who even went on to have a professional career in the Overwatch League. He has jumped ship ever since Valorant’s closed beta release and has been dominating the servers of the game ever since.
Dafran's Valorant highlights are some of the best in the game and can even give those of Shroud’s a run for their money. This is one of the reasons why Dafran’s rig and in-game settings are highly sought after by a large part of the player base.
So what are the exact settings that this Danish prodigy employs while playing Valorant? Let’s find out.
Dafran's settings while playing Valorant:
1. Mouse Settings:
- Sensitivity: 0.6
- DPI: 400
- eDPI: 240
- Polling Rate: 1000HZ
- Scoped Sensitivity Multiplayer: 1
- Inverted Mouse: Off
2. Crosshair Settings:
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Crosshair Outlines: Off
- Crosshair Outline: Opacity -
- Crosshair Outline: Thickness -
- Crosshair Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: -
- Center Dot Thickness: -
- Fade With Firing Error: On
- Spectated Players' Crosshairs:: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 11
- Inner Line Thickness: 3
- Line Offset: 4
- Inner Lines Movement Error: Off
- Inner Lines Firing Error: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Lines Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 10
- Outer Lines Movement Error: Off
3. Key Binding:
- Equip Primary: 1
- Equip Secondary: 2
- Equip Melee: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate Ability: Z
4. Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Limit FPS: Always On
- Max FPS: Always 240
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti Aliasing: MSAA 4X
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Shadows: Off
- 5. Gear:
- Monitor Acer Predator XB252Q
- Mouse Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Mousepad HyperX FURY S Pro
- Keyboard HyperX Alloy FPS RGB
- GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI
- CPU Intel Core i9-9980XE