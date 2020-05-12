Valorant: Aceu’s in-game settings and hardware
- Apex Legends pro Aceu has been dominating the Valorant servers ever since the release of the closed beta.
- He is very aggressive in Valorant, and that is why his in-game settings are different from other high-level players.
Ever since the release of its closed beta, Valorant has garnered the reputation of being a shooter whose servers are strictly dominated by either CS: GO veterans or ex-Overwatch professionals.
However, there are certain exceptions to this trend, and the most noteworthy of them being that of Aceu.
Brandon “Aceu” Winn is one of the best known names when it comes to Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale Apex Legends. But of late, he has shifted his set of fragging skills to Valorant, and he has been a dominant force on the servers ever since.
Aceu is one of the most aggressive Valorant players out there, courtesy of his Apex Legends background. He mains Jett, who is one of the hardest agents to master as she comes with a high-risk/high-reward playstyle.
He has some insane skill expressions on her, and some of his Jett highlights can outshine those of Shroud on any given day.
If you’re curious about the hardware that he runs, along with the in-game Valorant settings, we have got you covered.
Aceu's Valorant in-game settings and hardware:
Aceu’s Video Settings:
- Material Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On
- Distortion: On
- Shadows: On
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- eDPI: 376
- Polling Rate: 500 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.47
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Cross-hair settings:
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 0.8 / 0 / 1 / 3
- Outer Lines: 1 / 7 / 1 / 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Aceu’s keybinds:
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2: Q
- Ability 3: E
- Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings:
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always