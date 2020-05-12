Valorant: Aceu’s in-game settings and hardware

Aceu has been dominating Valorant (pic courtesy: channel4000)

Ever since the release of its closed beta, Valorant has garnered the reputation of being a shooter whose servers are strictly dominated by either CS: GO veterans or ex-Overwatch professionals.

However, there are certain exceptions to this trend, and the most noteworthy of them being that of Aceu.

Brandon “Aceu” Winn is one of the best known names when it comes to Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale Apex Legends. But of late, he has shifted his set of fragging skills to Valorant, and he has been a dominant force on the servers ever since.

Aceu is one of the most aggressive Valorant players out there, courtesy of his Apex Legends background. He mains Jett, who is one of the hardest agents to master as she comes with a high-risk/high-reward playstyle.

He has some insane skill expressions on her, and some of his Jett highlights can outshine those of Shroud on any given day.

If you’re curious about the hardware that he runs, along with the in-game Valorant settings, we have got you covered.

Aceu's Valorant in-game settings and hardware:

Aceu’s Video Settings:

Material Quality: High

High Detail Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High UI Quality: High

High Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

On Distortion: On

On Shadows: On

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

800 eDPI : 376

: 376 Polling Rate: 500 Hz

500 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.47

0.47 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Advertisement

Cross-hair settings:

Color: Green

Green Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 0.8 / 0 / 1 / 3

0.8 / 0 / 1 / 3 Outer Lines: 1 / 7 / 1 / 3

1 / 7 / 1 / 3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Aceu’s keybinds:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Ability 1: C

C Ability 2: Q

Q Ability 3: E

E Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings: