Valorant: Summit1g in-game video and mouse settings
- Summit1g has been making a name for himself in Valorant ever since the release of the game's closed beta.
- In our guide, we specifically go over his in-game video and sensitivity settings.
Suummit1g is one of the most outspoken online personalities in the world. It is also the case when he is playing the Valorant game.
Boasting an amazing 5.1 million followers and 88,000 subscribers, Summit1g has climbed his way to the top courtesy his sheer skills in first-person shooters and by not hesitating in criticising developers for taking poor IP decisions.
Summit1g is infamous for his rants on CS: GO, and his perception about Valve being solely to blame for the game’s declining popularity.
Nowadays, you will find him up the Valorant servers as he climbs his way to the top of the ranked ladder. He has slowly gained a reputation of being a ‘heads in Valorant.
Summit1g prefers playing with assault rifles in Valorant, especially the Vandal which is the counterpart of the AK-47 in CS:GO. He is amazing with the agents Brimstone and Sova, and you will often see him demolishing his opponents using the Vandal.
So, if you’re wondering what kind of in-game settings he runs on Valorant, here is a deeper insight.
Summit1g's in-game Valorant settings:
Video settings:
- Material Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On
- Distortion: On
- Shadows: On.
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 400
- eDPI: 188
- Polling Rate: 500 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.47
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6.
Crosshair settings:
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off.
Keybinds:
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Ability 3: E
- Ultimate Ability: Wheel Up.
Map settings:
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always.