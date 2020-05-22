Valorant: Summit1g in-game video and mouse settings

Taken From Dexerto

Suummit1g is one of the most outspoken online personalities in the world. It is also the case when he is playing the Valorant game.

Boasting an amazing 5.1 million followers and 88,000 subscribers, Summit1g has climbed his way to the top courtesy his sheer skills in first-person shooters and by not hesitating in criticising developers for taking poor IP decisions.

Summit1g is infamous for his rants on CS: GO, and his perception about Valve being solely to blame for the game’s declining popularity.

Nowadays, you will find him up the Valorant servers as he climbs his way to the top of the ranked ladder. He has slowly gained a reputation of being a ‘heads in Valorant.

Summit1g prefers playing with assault rifles in Valorant, especially the Vandal which is the counterpart of the AK-47 in CS:GO. He is amazing with the agents Brimstone and Sova, and you will often see him demolishing his opponents using the Vandal.

So, if you’re wondering what kind of in-game settings he runs on Valorant, here is a deeper insight.

Summit1g's in-game Valorant settings:

Video settings:

Material Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

Distortion: On

Shadows: On.

Advertisement

Mouse settings:

DPI: 400

eDPI: 188

Polling Rate: 500 Hz

In-game Sensitivity: 0.47

In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6.

Crosshair settings:

Color: White

Outlines: On

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off.

Keybinds:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Mouse 5

Ability 3: E

Ultimate Ability: Wheel Up.

Map settings: