Valorant: Skadoodle’s in-game settings
- Former C9, CS: GO pro Skadoodle has been streaming Valorant non-stop ever since the closed beta release.
- His in-game settings help to give him a slight advantage over his opponents.
In the tactical first-person shooter genre, Skadoodle seems to have his finger in almost every available pie. From CS:GO to Apex Legends, to even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, he possesses some insane highlight reels in all of them.
The once competitive CS:GO pro for Cloud9, Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham has long since retired and has dedicated his time to streaming and creating content on some of the most popular shooters out there.
Riot Games’ Valorant has been the latest addition to the ever-growing number of games that he streams. He brings years of FPS experience to the game, because of which he has been dominating the Valorant servers ever since the release of the closed beta.
His Valorant plays are some of the highest viewed videos on his Twitch channel, and his God-like FPS skills have made his in-game settings a hot topic of discussion among fans all across the world.
Skadoodle's in-game Valorant settings in detail
Skadoodle’s video settings:
- Material Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On
- Distortion: On
- Shadows: On
Skadoodle’s mouse settings:
- DPI: 400
- eDPI: 240
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.60
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Skadoodle’s crosshair settings:
- Color: White
- Outlines: On / 1 / 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 1 / 4
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 2 / 10
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Skadoodle’s keybinds
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: F
- Ultimate Ability: X
Skadoodle’s minimap settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.6
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always