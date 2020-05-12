Valorant: Skadoodle’s in-game settings

Skadoodle's in-game Valorant settings is highly sought after by FPS fans (pic courtesy: Dot Esports)

In the tactical first-person shooter genre, Skadoodle seems to have his finger in almost every available pie. From CS:GO to Apex Legends, to even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, he possesses some insane highlight reels in all of them.

The once competitive CS:GO pro for Cloud9, Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham has long since retired and has dedicated his time to streaming and creating content on some of the most popular shooters out there.

Riot Games’ Valorant has been the latest addition to the ever-growing number of games that he streams. He brings years of FPS experience to the game, because of which he has been dominating the Valorant servers ever since the release of the closed beta.

His Valorant plays are some of the highest viewed videos on his Twitch channel, and his God-like FPS skills have made his in-game settings a hot topic of discussion among fans all across the world.

Skadoodle's in-game Valorant settings in detail

Skadoodle’s video settings:

Material Quality : High

: High Detail Quality: High

High Texture Quality : High

: High UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette : On

: On VSync: Off

Off Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

On Distortion : On

: On Shadows: On

Skadoodle’s mouse settings:

DPI: 400

400 eDPI: 240

240 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.60

0.60 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Advertisement

Skadoodle’s crosshair settings:

Color: White

White Outlines: On / 1 / 1

On / 1 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 1 / 4

1 / 5 / 1 / 4 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 2 / 10

0 / 0 / 2 / 10 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Skadoodle’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1: C

C Ability 2: E

E Ability 3: F

F Ultimate Ability: X

Skadoodle’s minimap settings