Valorant: Shroud's in-game settings and hardware

Shroud; Pic Courtesy: VentureBeat

It has been more than a month since the release of Valorant’s closed beta, and streamers and professional players have been mastering the game ever since.

Not only are they creating some of the most memorable highlight reels, their insane Valorant plays have taken the internet by storm. It is all that the FPS community can talk about at this moment.

One such streamer who has been dominating the Valorant servers with his skills is Shroud.

Formerly a professional CS: GO player for Cloud9, Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek is a household name when it comes to shooters. Though he has left his professional aspirations far behind, he has sought out a career in streaming, and has been signed by the platform Mixer to create content.

He streams and plays a variety of games, which includes a plethora of battle royales. Of late, however, he has been focused on Valorant, and has been putting in a lot of time and effort.

Shroud’s highlight reels are some of the best in Valorant, and FPS fans across the world would like to find out what his in-game settings and hardware are.

In this article, we take a look at his mouse, monitor and graphics settings while playing Valorant.

Shroud's Valorant Mouse Settings and Sensitivity

Advertisement

Shroud uses a Logitech mouse; Pic credits: Amazon

Sensitivity: 0.78

DPI: 450

eDPI: 351

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Invert Mouse: Off

Shroud's Valorant Monitor Settings

Acer Predator Monitor; Pic credits: Amazon

Display Mode: Full-screen

Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 16:9 (240 Hz)

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Shroud's Valorant Graphics Settings

Limit FPS Always: On

Max FPS Always: 300

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotrophic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals :On

Distortion: Off

Shadows: Off