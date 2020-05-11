Valorant: Shroud's in-game settings and hardware
It has been more than a month since the release of Valorant’s closed beta, and streamers and professional players have been mastering the game ever since.
Not only are they creating some of the most memorable highlight reels, their insane Valorant plays have taken the internet by storm. It is all that the FPS community can talk about at this moment.
One such streamer who has been dominating the Valorant servers with his skills is Shroud.
Formerly a professional CS: GO player for Cloud9, Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek is a household name when it comes to shooters. Though he has left his professional aspirations far behind, he has sought out a career in streaming, and has been signed by the platform Mixer to create content.
He streams and plays a variety of games, which includes a plethora of battle royales. Of late, however, he has been focused on Valorant, and has been putting in a lot of time and effort.
Shroud’s highlight reels are some of the best in Valorant, and FPS fans across the world would like to find out what his in-game settings and hardware are.
In this article, we take a look at his mouse, monitor and graphics settings while playing Valorant.
Shroud's Valorant Mouse Settings and Sensitivity
Sensitivity: 0.78
DPI: 450
eDPI: 351
Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
Invert Mouse: Off
Shroud's Valorant Monitor SettingsAcer Predator Monitor; Pic credits: Amazon
Display Mode: Full-screen
Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 16:9 (240 Hz)
Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Shroud's Valorant Graphics Settings
Nvidia GeForce 2080 Ti Graphics Card; Pic credits: Amazon
Limit FPS Always: On
Max FPS Always: 300
Material Quality: High
Texture Quality: High
Detail Quality: High
UI Quality: Low
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti Aliasing: MSAA 4x
Anisotrophic Filtering: 8x
Improve Clarity: Off
Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals :On
Distortion: Off
Shadows: Off