Valorant patch 3.0 bug allows Jett to dash out of Cypher’s Trapwire

With the arrival of Valorant Episode 3 Act I, patch 3.0 brought massive changes to the game, but recently players came across several bugs.

Valorant has encountered multiple bugs in the past that almost broke the game. The recent flash bug, caused by using Nvidia Geforce Experience, made the users immune to flashes. However, that’s not the only bug that patch 3.0 had.

Riot Games made heavy changes to the agents and weapons in Valorant Episode 3 Act I. Jett was nerfed in the patch 3.0 update, including her Tailwind ability to break through Cypher’s Trapwire. Even after that, the Valorant community spotted that her interaction with Cypher’s Trapwire remained unchanged.

Jett’s dash ability allowed players to entry frag, which was sometimes tough for the defenders. Hence, the nerf was made to overpower Cypher’s kit, but the recent bug don’t seem to do so.

Valorant community spots a bug when Jett dashes out of Cypher’s Trapwire

Jett “no longer breaks Cypher’s Trapwire,” and it’s true. However, it seems the Korean agent got pulled back while dashing through the Trapwire, causing an elastic movement. Several Valorant players encountered such instances in Valorant after the patch 3.0 update.

A Valorant player with the Reddit username u/Neutral01, witnessed the bug while playing on Bind’s A site. Cypher had his setup ready and waited for the opponents to defuse the spike. He was hiding inside the A lamps, and as soon as there was a wire warning, he came out. Unfortunately, Jett dashed in through the Trapwire and killed him instantly.

Jett didn’t completely escape the wires and was stunned for a while after she shot Cypher down. This allowed the player to discover a new bug, which made the duelist daze momentarily, but allowed her to dash out. There was a delayed reaction.

Another Reddit user, u/shashank-py, posted a clip of the same incident, but from Cypher’s perspective.

Riot devs have not yet commented on the bug. However, the Valorant community expects the bug to be fixed soon.

