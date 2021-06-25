Valorant patch 3.0 bug is causing some NVIDIA users to be immune flashes

It is common to have bugs in games like Valorant, and most of them can be hilarious, but not so much when they are breaking the game.

Some game bugs can be very funny to look at and experience. Single-player games like Skyrim have a lot of bugs in the game which made the game hilarious and fun to play. Though in competitive games bugs can be a nightmare and might give unfair advantages to players who abuse the bug.

One such major game-changing bug has surfaced on Valorant and is easy to do. This Valorant bug is significant because it renders in-game flashes completely useless. As flashes are important in Valorant, it is critical that players are made aware of this bug.

About Valorant’s flash bug

This recent Valorant bug can be triggered by using Nvidia Geforce Experience, which does not show a white screen when someone is flashed. This applies to every flash that is present in-game, making this bug quite menacing. Using Nvidia Geforce Experience to exploit this bug may be considered legal hacking.

An Nvidia software (HUD remover) competely removes flashes for VALORANT. You could bind it to a key & use it mid round for ez hold.



I'm curious as to how they'll fix this and will maybe help CSGO with the untrusted/obs situation? pic.twitter.com/nYsxX2z5ZA — HOUNGOUNGAGNE (@HOUNGOUNGAGNE) June 25, 2021

Flashes are something that are added to shooter games to make opponents lose their vision. Valorant has selective agents who have flashes that make them a big part of the game. With this flashbang bug, it is almost useless to have these agents in a team.

Valorant has a history of game bugs which almost broke the game entirely. Something that can be learned from those events is the fact that the Valorant developer team works really hard to deliver a working game.

Valve take notes — FedePohl‍ (@fedepohl) June 25, 2021

Bugs like this stay for a short time and are dealt with in almost an instant. Riot is very concerned about bugs that may jeopardize their trust with players, so the best way to deal with it is to fix the bug as soon as possible.

By the time this article comes out, it is quite probable that the Valorant dev team might have fixed it already. If it is still there, the Valorant dev team will make sure that the bugs don’t last for much longer in the game.

