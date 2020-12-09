Valorant is still a new game with an exciting future, but it has had its fair share of issues.

Most games these days encounter bugs. Some of them are hilarious. Some of them are annoying. Some of them are near game breaking. Valorant is no stranger to bugs that happen to push the envelope.

I'm a dolphin EEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/bZv2vX1yqu — 100T steel (@JoshNissan) October 27, 2020

Over its short lifespan, Valorant has amassed many fans and many spectators to its esports competitions. The population could have easily dwindled after some bugs and glitches rose to prominence. Thankfully, they were all almost game breaking and not completely.

3 Valorant bugs that almost broke the game

#3 - Players falling through the map

Image via Riot Games

This bug occurred in the early days of Valorant. Players were being sent underneath the map before the round would even start. It was most notable on Bind.

Players who hugged the barrier during the Buy Round, before rushing near A Link were caught off guard. Those players would end up falling through the map for quite some time before the game eventually decided to eliminate them.

#2 - Killjoy Turret under the map

This is another Valorant bug/glitch that deals with being under the map. This time, it has to do with Killjoy's Turret placement rather than a player going underneath. This went alongside several issues that saw Omen being able to teleport past the barrier and Sage placing wells and boosts where they shouldn't.

On Haven, Killjoy was able place her Turret under the map in C Garage window. The under map Turret would still be able to point out enemies and fire upon them. The opposing team would have no idea where they were getting tagged from. It was something that saw a lot of abuse and was thankfully patched.

#1 - Patch 1.11

The entirety of Valorant patch 1.11 could probably be considered a bug itself. It was so bad that Riot decided to roll it back completely so that the start of NA First Strike Qualifiers wouldn't be ruined. The patch brought insane performance issues like stuttering and an absolutely terrifying Omen smoke bug.

Players would walk through an Omen smoke and their screen would be covered by a stretched out, glitchy Sage rendering. The fact that any of this went through was kind of embarrassing. It's a good thing Riot is introducing a Valorant PBE in 2021 to prevent this from happening again.