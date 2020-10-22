Valorant to get its own PBE servers during the first half of 2021

If the recent Valorant Act 3 bugs and in-game exploits are evidence of anything, then it is that the game desperately needs its own PBE servers.

Much like with Riot Games’ other title - League of Legends, Valorant devs need to create a PBE server, where they will be able to test out the changes and updates that they want to bring in with the next major patch.

The very fact that Valorant doesn’t have a PBE server at the moment, makes the Valorant patches arrive at the live server with a lot of game-breaking bugs.

The recent stutter bug is currently making the game unplayable, and Riot is yet to provide a successful hotfix for it.

You ask, we answer. This week on ASK VALORANT, we’re covering weekly challenges, what we’re doing to keep your matches smurf free, and when VALORANT is getting a test server. Read up: https://t.co/rbkUXh8kBe pic.twitter.com/scO1ymjJfv — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) October 22, 2020

However, in their recent Ask Valorant #10, the devs have finally opened up about their plans on a PBE server, and it seems that they will indeed be bringing one around early 2021.

Riot talks about the upcoming Valorant PBE servers

Valorant will be receiving a PBE like server some time in the first half of 2021. #VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 22, 2020

In the ask Valorant blog post, Corrie Hardin, the Senior Release Manager of Valorant, answered the question that asked, “Is VALORANT going to get a test server, like League has PBE?”

The dev replied by saying,

“Yes! We will be creating a selectively updated pre-release environment, or PBE, sometime in the first half of 2021. Specific features/queues will be advertised or limited and patches will be targeted for a certain length of time in advance of going live.”

In-games bugs, ruin much of the competitive integrity of any online multiplayer gameplay, and Valorant is no stranger to this fact. The bugs, until now, have wreaked havoc with both pro play and normal matchmaking.

Corrie understands the issues that bugs represent in Valorant, and continues by saying,

“For those that are familiar with the League of Legends PBE, this will serve a similar purpose. We hope to expand on what we have learned and provide an early access experience that does not drastically differ from the live version of VALORANT, but still allows for a glimpse into what we are working on. This will also help us to gather more information so we can capture performance changes and expose bugs early that players might run into.”

Valorant getting its own PBE servers is going to help the game out tremendously in the long run.