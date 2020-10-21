Riot Games delays hotfix for bugs in Valorant

Ever since the release of Valorant's patch 1.10, along with Act 3, the game has been swarmed with bugs and glitches. Some, like the Omen-Icebox bug, are literally game-breaking and require fixing by the developers at the earliest.
Despite lots of hype surrounding the release of the new patch in Act 3, a majority of the Valorant community is disappointed at the present state of the game. According to many players, Act 3 was an opportunity wasted by Riot Games because of the in-game bugs and glitches.
In an attempt to fix these grievances of the community, Valorant had announced on 20th October that they would be releasing a hotfix later in the week to address problems players are experiencing.
Valorant hotfix update delayed by Riot
A few hours ago, Valorant's developer team took to Twitter to announce that they would not be able to release the hotfix this week.
This prolonged delay from Riot to fix the bugs has left the community divided.
Some players even suggested that Riot roll back to the previous patch and release Act 3 along with the new agent, Skye, on 27th October, after working out all bugs.
The problems that players are facing on Valorant right now include:
- Micro Stutters
- Icebox bugs
- Overpowered Jett
- Game launching issues for some players
Given the way Riot has been extremely responsive to the community's cries, it is surprising to see the delay for a Valorant hotfix.
Having said this, Valorant is still a new game in the FPS genre, and the way it combines gunfights with Agent abilities, a few bugs here and there would be a common sight in-game. However, the developers have to be more responsive with hotfixes for the community.
As seen previously with other big-name titles, a lack of bug fix updates from the developers could slowly have the community give up on the game altogether.Published 21 Oct 2020, 13:49 IST