Riot Games delays hotfix for bugs in Valorant

Ever since the release of Valorant's patch 1.10, along with Act 3, the game has been swarmed with bugs and glitches. Some, like the Omen-Icebox bug, are literally game-breaking and require fixing by the developers at the earliest.

Despite lots of hype surrounding the release of the new patch in Act 3, a majority of the Valorant community is disappointed at the present state of the game. According to many players, Act 3 was an opportunity wasted by Riot Games because of the in-game bugs and glitches.

In an attempt to fix these grievances of the community, Valorant had announced on 20th October that they would be releasing a hotfix later in the week to address problems players are experiencing.

A hotfix is coming later this week that should address the hitching problems that some players are experiencing. This fix won't solve every instance of the issue, but we're actively investigating solutions and working to resolve it as soon as possible. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

Valorant hotfix update delayed by Riot

A few hours ago, Valorant's developer team took to Twitter to announce that they would not be able to release the hotfix this week.

An update: seems like a hotfix isn't coming this week, as we haven't been able to build a reliable fix - think next patch.



We're painfully aware of the disruption this is creating in play, and finding a fix remains our top priority. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/C0jSenx4H6 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 21, 2020

This prolonged delay from Riot to fix the bugs has left the community divided.

played it from day one and i quit a few days ago. you guys don't even adress issues the community has. the complete absence of a skill based matchmaking and the dumpster fire of a ranked queue with exactly the same problem make the game unplayable.i once had 50 ppl. now maybe 5.. — Backslash95 (@Backslash95) October 21, 2020

Some players even suggested that Riot roll back to the previous patch and release Act 3 along with the new agent, Skye, on 27th October, after working out all bugs.

just revert the game to the old patch and rerelease the act on oct 27 with the new agent. Getting microstutters in gun fights is the most unenjoyable and game breaking experience. How do you guys not understand this? — Iberian pig (@pig_iberico) October 21, 2020

The problems that players are facing on Valorant right now include:

Micro Stutters

Icebox bugs

Overpowered Jett

Game launching issues for some players

Given the way Riot has been extremely responsive to the community's cries, it is surprising to see the delay for a Valorant hotfix.

Having said this, Valorant is still a new game in the FPS genre, and the way it combines gunfights with Agent abilities, a few bugs here and there would be a common sight in-game. However, the developers have to be more responsive with hotfixes for the community.

As seen previously with other big-name titles, a lack of bug fix updates from the developers could slowly have the community give up on the game altogether.