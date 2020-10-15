Valorant players seeing issues with shooting

Act III of Valorant has arrived. With it comes a new map, changes to the Deathmatch mode and competitive matchmaking, and a new agent that will release later on. Valorant players are ready to grind the ranks yet again, looking to reach that Radiant status.

Unfortunately, some players are running into shooting issues. In a first-person shooter, shooting is the main way to finish off enemies. The shooting issues in Valorant are showing up for a handful of players, that are all hoping for a quick fix so they can enjoy Act III.

Valorant shooting issues

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

Visual confirmation delay

A Reddit post in r/ValorantCompetitive touched on the horrendous delay that comes with the visual confirmation of a shot connecting. The Reddit user states that there is a delay of around 8 or so frames within Valorant on confirmation of shots. Within the post, the player shares two videos. One is within Valorant and one is from CS: GO. The difference is massive, as CS:GO confirms a shot within 3 frames.

Please fix hit detection as I and others are not perfect. Therefore, need the shots taken to register. Fix YOUR game, as a MULTI-BILLION dollar company there is no excuse for the delay. Especially when you're charging $300+ for skins & "upgrades" #VALORANT https://t.co/doGXmWoLkC — Loki Fire (@Loki__Fire) July 26, 2020

The player tested this within the multiple game modes of Valorant to ensure it was not an issue with just the Deathmatch mode. The issue shows that at first, the shot may appear to end up in one spot, before confirming where it actually hits. This can cause issues with realignment. A player may end up adjusting incorrectly due to thinking the shot went somewhere it didn't.

Stuttering while shooting

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

In another Reddit post, a Valorant player takes issue with the new patch. Several responses agree that this is a problem. The issue at hand is in-game stuttering whenever they shoot at an enemy. After the patch went live, the game has stuttered when killing an enemy or being killed.

huge issues with weird stutter lag, frame drops in #Valorant since update. Anybody else? — Carrick Van Buren (@Faxx920) June 11, 2020

The user clarifies this only happens in the unrated or competitive playlist within Valorant, and not any other mode. The stuttering can happen right when a shot goes out or in the middle of a fight, causing players to lose duels. Many of the replies state it only happens in gun fights with another player and not when they are shooting randomly on the map.