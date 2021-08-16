How to get a dot crosshair in Valorant

Valorant allows its players to experiment and customize crosshair settings as per their preferences. A crosshair holds a lot of importance in a tactical shooter game like Valorant.

With a perfect crosshair setting, aim accuracy increased and the chances of getting a headshot are a lot higher. Players choose a larger crosshair or a smaller one like a dot, based on their personal choice. A small dot crosshair can make the aims more static and precise.

Valorant provides a vast range of options for players to customize their crosshairs, including thickness, borders, color, and opacity. With the help of these options, players can change their crosshair settings and get a dot crosshair with ease.

A dot crosshair takes up lesser screen-space, which helps in getting the aim right. However, if a player wishes to "spray", dot crosshairs can put them at a disadvantage. Hence, players with better aim or those who prefer one-tap shooting, can get a dot crosshair for themselves. It is advisable for the players to customize their crosshairs based on their gameplay style.

Valorant settings for a dot crosshair

To get a dot crosshair, the players need to go to the General Settings section, where they can set their crosshairs. One can select any color of their choice for the crosshair. The players can also change the opacity and thickness of both the inner and outer lines of the crosshairs. Whereas, in the case of a dot crosshair, the outer lines are very low or remain at zero.

If the player wants to get the dot crosshairs for themselves, they can follow the below settings:

Outline Opacity - 0

Outline Thickness - 1

Center Dot Opacity - 0

Center Dot Thickness - 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - Off

Inner Line Opacity - 1

Inner Line Length - 2

Inner Line Thickness - 2

Inner Line Offset - 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Outer Line Opacity - 0

Outer Line Length - 0

Outer Line Thickness - 0

Outer Line Offset - 0

Adjusting the crosshair settings to the above given values will create a dot crosshair. This will drastically increase aim accuracy and will help Valorant players get headshots with ease.

