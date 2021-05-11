All Viper lineups for Valorant’s Icebox

Viper recently emerged as one of the top picks on Valorant’s Icebox.

Viper's toolkit can shine on all six maps in Valorant, but having her in Icebox can put the team to an advantage. Viper is a controller agent with a set of toxic abilities:Snake Bite (C), Poison Cloud (Q), Toxic Screen (E), and her ultimate, Viper’s Pit (X).

However, one needs to have a tactical map knowledge to dominate in Icebox, with Viper. A good lineup is all that is required to play Viper to her full potential in Valorant.

The Tundra-based Valorant map has multiple lines of sight and extremely long sidelines. Hence, the map requires a potential controller agent like Viper. She is effective in both the pre-plant and post-plant scenes in Icebox if there is a strong lineup.

Professional players and the Valorant community have discovered some of the best Viper lineups in Icebox.

Attacking Viper Lineups on Valorant's Icebox

Attacking A Site

Toxic Screen Lineup at A Site (Screengrab from Valorant)

For the Toxic Screen setup, the player needs to stand at the left entrance from the attacking side. Then the player needs to face the left edge of the threshold of the door, and shoot the Toxic Screen. It will divide the site into two and cut off good angles for the defenders to peek from.

The Toxic Screen can be well combined with the Poison Cloud ability. The A-Rafters provide the defenders with a peek advantage. Hence, the player can enter the A Site from the right entrance, and give a running throw, against the threshold of the wall beside A Pipes. The aim should be on the left corner of the wall so that the orb can land in the A Rafters.

Snake Bite is useful in the post-plant scene in Valorant. If the spike is planted right beside the box in front of the Nest, the player can poison that area. The player needs to go and stand on the corner of yellow lines below the feet, near the attacker’s entrance. Then aiming at the right side of the gray awning of the ceiling, the player can shoot the Snake Bite. If the bomb is planted in the Nest, the player can shoot it easily by aiming a bit above.

Viper is one of the best controller picks for Icebox’s A Site, in Valorant.

Attacking B Site

Toxic Screen lineup at B Site (Screengrab from Valorant)

Attacking at B Site becomes easy with Viper’s Toxic Screen. While entering the site, the player needs to throw the wall from the corner of B Green. It will cut off the entire B Snowman and B Garage.

To place Viper’s Poison Cloud orb in the default bomb plant area, one needs to tuck in between the right side of the two metal beams in B Green. The crosshair should aim at the sky away from the star, to make the orb land there.

It is the same for Snake Bite as well, but one needs to aim a little higher near the edge of the beam. While shooting it, the player needs to jump and throw it, to make it land there.

Valorant players can experiment with the Viper lineups in Icebox’s B Site.

Attacking Mid

To cut off the Icebox’s Mid and the Kitchen area, the player needs to shoot the Toxic Screen wall from behind the boxes in the Mid entrance. The player needs to look at the minimap and place the line in such a manner that it ends at the B Snowpipe.

Using Poison Cloud ability in Mid (Screengrab from Valorant) Toxic Screen lineup at Mid (Screengrab from Valorant)

While making a heavy push in mid, Boiler remains the biggest threat to the attackers. Viper can cover that with her Poison Cloud ability. The player needs to get up in the tallest box behind the blue crate. Then aim at the perpendicular, below the second-lowest line, and put the crosshairs into the edge of the roof. The orb will hit the roof and drop right at the Mid Boiler.

A similar lineup can be used for Snake Bite as well to make it easier for teammates to push from the Mid and get into the site.

Defending Viper Lineups on Valorant's Icebox

Defending A Site

Defending at A Site in Icebox is easy with strong Viper’s toxic wall lineups. There are multiple Toxic Screen lineups while defending A site. The player can cut the site in half by shooting the wall from the A Screen vertically. It is one of the simplest Viper wall lineups on the A site. Players can also experiment with it.

The Poison Cloud can be used to cover up the A Nest and the main entrance to the A Site. This will resist the opposing team from a heavy push.

If the player wishes, using a Snake Bite near the entrance will also stop the enemies from pushing into the site.

Defending B Site

In the Icebox’s B Site, the enemies’ entrance from Mid and B Green can easily be cut off with toxic wall. The player can shoot it from B Snowman, covering both Mid and attacker’s B Site entrance.

Poison Cloud also has great utility in B Site when it comes to covering the B Yellow and B Hall opening. Whereas, there is another lineup to cover the enemy entrance from B Green with the Poison Cloud. The player needs to tuck in between the two giant crates, beside the B Yellow. Then, aim where the rivet meets the wall, and throw it there with a jump. The orb will land up at the rivet, covering the enemies’ entrance.

Defending Mid

Viper’s wall is the best utility for defending Mid in Icebox. The wall can be placed vertically from the Mid Boiler to cut off the enemies’ entrance to the Mid.

One can also throw the Poison Cloud orb near the entrance with the Snake Bite to resist the enemies from a heavy push in the Mid.