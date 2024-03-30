Valorant guide: Best Clove setups and lineups on Icebox

Players might be interested in knowing the best Clove setups and lineups on Valorant's Icebox. The Agent went live on March 15, 2024, and is the latest Controller to join the crew. As this role is one of the most crucial in each game, knowing how to use Clove's abilities effectively is necessary.

While Clove's kit is different from that of a conventional Controller, it still has effective smokes and a tactical grenade. This article will tell you how to use their Ruse and Meddle abilities on Valorant's Icebox.

Best Clove setups and lineups for attacking on Icebox in Valorant

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Icebox

While attacking A-Site on Icebox, Clove should smoke the backside ramp and Screen side.

Tactical map view

A-Site attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the A-Site attacking smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on Mid Icebox

Tactical map view

Smoke #1 (Mid-cross)

Mid cross smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

This smoke is effective if you wish to cross into Tube or pass under it without the enemy team finding out.

Smoke #2 (Boiler)

Boiler smoke tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

This Ruse is effective if you wish to get a tactical advantage while fighting through the window in the tube.

How the smokes look

How the Mid attacking smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Icebox

While attacking B-Site on Valorant's Icebox, Clove should smoke Snowman and Top-site.

Tactical map view

B-Site smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the B-Site attacking smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove Meddle attacking lineups for Icebox

For each of the attacking Meddle lineup on Valorant's Icebox, you should follow it up with a Duelist like Raze or Jett rushing in or combo Meddle with damaging Utility like Paint Shells or Shock Darts.

A-Site (Pipes)

A-Site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site (Generator)

A-Site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site (Yellow)

B-Site (Yellow) Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site (Entry)

B-Site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Mid (Tube/Kitchen)

Mid Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove setups and lineups for defending on Icebox in

Valorant

Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on Icebox

Depending on the situation, you should smoke off the Ult Orb or the A-Nest when defending A-Site on Valorant's Icebox with Clove.

A-Site

Tactical map view

A-Site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

B-Site smokes should be placed like this when defending Icebox with Clove.

Tactical map view

B-Site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove Meddle defending lineups for Icebox

A-Site

A-Site defending Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Mid

Mid defending Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

You must jump+throw for the grenade to land at the start of the Tube. Someone should peek from the kitchen to get easy kills on decayed enemies.

B-Site

B-Site defending Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

You must jump+throw for the grenade to land behind the Yellow box. Combine with a damaging utility for most value.

