How to get Clove Ghost in Valorant

Following the conclusion of VCT Masters Madrid, the community eagerly awaits the new non-binary Agent Clove alongside the Clove Ghost in Valorant. Usually, Riot Games are best known for introducing exceptional pistol skins at the end of every Agent’s contract, and this time it's no exception. This Flutter Ghost will definitely light up your inventory and add a flair to your collection.

Primarily, players can acquire this Clove Ghost by following two methods. They can either purchase the Agent by spending a hefty amount and claiming the Ghost skin at once or by collecting XPs by playing different game modes. This article will give a brief description of the process of claiming the skin for those who are still wondering how to unlock the Clove Ghost in Valorant.

How to unlock Clove Ghost in Valorant

For the new Agent Clove, players worldwide will need 2,00,000 XP within the recruitment event of 15 days. However, those who don’t want to be a part of the grind can spend a handsome amount of money and get the Agent for 1000 VP (Valorant Points).

Moreover, after the conclusion of the recruitment event, they will be available for 8000 Kingdom Points to unlock. After unlocking the Scottish troublemaker, players have to grind through different tiers to get their hands on all the gear. Additionally, Kingdom Points can only be obtained through playing matches alongside completing daily and weekly missions in Valorant.

Here’s a detailed description of all the tiers and required Kingdom Credits to acquire the Clove Ghost/Flurry Ghost:

Chapter 1

Gloomheart Spray: 2000 Kingdom Credits

2000 Kingdom Credits Valorant Clove Card: 2500 Kingdom Credits

2500 Kingdom Credits Mischievous Title: 3000 Kingdom Credits

3000 Kingdom Credits Wee Punk Spray: 3500 Kingdom Credits

3500 Kingdom Credits Special Reward: 2000 Kingdom Credits

Chapter 2

Metal Wings Buddy: 4500 Kingdom Credits

4500 Kingdom Credits Clove Spray: 5500 Kingdom Credits

5500 Kingdom Credits Undying Title: 6500 Kingdom Credits

6500 Kingdom Credits Metamorphosis Card: 7500 Kingdom Credits

7500 Kingdom Credits Flutter Ghost: 8000 Kingdom Credits

That’s all regarding the rewards available in different tiers introduced by Riot Games. Before spending, players need to realize that a single account has a limit of 10,000 Kingdom Points at a time. It means, prior to reaching the XP limit, they need to make sure to spend these points skillfully in order to obtain every reward.

After unlocking this Scottish Controller Agent, players need to spend a total of 43,000 Kingdom Credits to get this aforementioned Flurry Ghost.

To learn more about this wacky Controller Agent Clove, click on these articles:

