How will Valorant's meta shift with Clove's release?

Clove, the highly anticipated new Controller, is poised to shake up the foundation of Valorant's strategic landscape. With the ability to self-revive and use their abilities even after death, they bring a game-changing dynamic to the battlefield, throwing a massive wrench into the established meta. This article delves into the potential impact of Clove's arrival, exploring how it might alter Agent selection, spikesite control, and the overall flow of competitive play.

Buckle up as we analyze the ripple effects Clove will send coursing through Valorant's meta and form new strategies for teams to follow.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions.

Clove's release looks to bring changes to the existing Valorant meta

Clove is sure to bring in new strategies, having one of the most unique mechanics where the character can use their abilities even after death. A post on X revealed and explained all their abilities:

Valorant's latest Agent boasts a playstyle that is going to evoke some rather aggressive plays. A first of its kind, unlike other controllers who need to stay alive to be useful to the team, Clove doesn't have to be alive to use their abilities. Dan Hardison, Agent Gameplay Designer at Riot said:

"The current VALORANT meta is very retake heavy, and controller players are often forced to use utility to just stall and leave the site to wait for their teammates to show up. We think Clove will encourage a lot more risky solo plays around sites, as they don’t lose as much value as other agents would if they died before casting their Ruse."

"It’s probably more likely that this type of agent will have a larger impact on ranked than professional play, but hopefully they can make a splash on pro play as well!"

In a game like Valorant, where abilities can make or break a round, Clove's selfish, kill-hungry plays can go unpunished. It's a "no risk, high reward" play, where the best-case scenario is when the Agent wins an early-round gunfight. On the contrary, losing that fight does no major damage other than putting the team at a one-player disadvantage, with the key utilities of all five players present.

While higher ranks can still use the lack of one player to gain entry to a site easily, the casual and mid-to-low tier ranks will barely see any change. These games will see the Scottish Controller being played in a Duelist style, which is not exactly what the devs had in mind. Aggressive gameplay doesn't necessarily equate to Duelists.

Clove in Valorant: The start of an aggressive meta?

The Scottish controller will be able to revive anywhere (Image via Riot Games)

Omen was previously considered the best pick for an aggressive Controller play. With repositioning abilities and a deadly blind, his presence kept enemies aware. Due to the nature of Clove's kit, the Agent will always prefer a straight-up aim duel.

Like Reyna, they can also heal themself. But there's more to this overheal than meets the eye. Unlike Reyna, who has to be in the orb's line of sight and wait to completely absorb it to heal from it, Clove's healing is nearly instantaneous. To add to it, they don't even have to be looking towards the player they just killed; they even get a bonus speed boost.

The new Agent will be able to smoke even after dying as well (Image via Riot Games)

Where's the drawback? Where are they being penalized for being so aggressive? So far, there's none. Gunning down the Scottish Agent before they can get going is the only way. And even in death, they can smoke off chokepoints and do everything a controller does. If this does not redefine meta, I don't know what will.

So yes, having this Agent on your team is definitely going to warrant some aggressive plays. And with an ultimate that takes seven charges, it will surely be rewarding. Paired with a K/O, your team becomes a prime specimen of what fear is.

Can you make defensive plays as Clove?

Smoking during entry (Image via Riot Games)

For the passive player, this wacky Controller is still a viable pick. You will be able to smoke and use abilities just as normally. Controllers are especially important for retakes, and if you're alive as this Agent during such a scenario, you can just as easily add to the pressure.

Using self-resurrection for retakes seems to be a better play because you know for sure there are players around whom you can kill to sustain the revival. The only con is, perhaps, that you will farm ults less. But for the passive player, staying alive and creating presence-based impact is more important than flashy ult plays.

Clove is set to redefine the meta. Whether this will be in the form of new double-smoke compositions or the sheer force of unadulterated aggression - we will have to wait and see. For now, all you can do is mark your calendars for March 26, 2024, for when this new Agent drops, it will be a rat race as everyone tries to lock in the Scottish persona.

You can find more details about this Agent revealed at the VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch.