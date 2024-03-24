Clove in Valorant: New agent revealed at VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch

With the VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch, Riot Games has given fans a look at the upcoming Valorant Agent, Clove. The new character will be a Controller-type Agent, joining the likes of Omen, Viper, Brimstone, Harbor, and Astra. Furthermore, the abilities of this new Agent will make it an ideal choice for players who enjoy playing Controllers.

Riot Games tried something new in the second Act of Valorant Episode 8. They did not drop the Agent at the start of the season like they usually would but waited until the grand finals of VCT Masters Madrid, three weeks into Episode 8 Act 2. But now the Agent is finally out in the open for fans.

The last Agent revealed by Riot Games, Iso, got mixed reviews from players. Will Agent 25 Clove impress the players? Only time will tell.

Clove showcased in VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch

The VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch witnessed an exciting matchup between Team Spain and Team International. The complete roster, along with their Agent picks, was as follows:

Team International

kyedae - Killjoy

Killjoy mimi - Clove

Clove yjj - Sova

Sova Fugu - Jett

Jett Jisou - Yoru

Team Spain

mixwell - Clove

Clove HITBOX - Phoenix

Phoenix Black - Omen

Omen SergioFerra - KAY/O

KAY/O Leviathan - Killjoy

Team Spain started strong with a flawless first round. They showcased Clove's abilities efficiently and utilized them to secure three rounds. Team International started to pick the pace, utilizing Clove with other Agents to counter.

mimi of Team International also showcased the ultimate of Agent 25 to secure a round for her team. This back and forth from the teams led to a 7-7 draw at one point. However, in the end, Team Spain prevailed over Team International with a score of 13-8. The show match incorporated the main thing: showcase Clove's abilities.

Abilities of Valorant Agent 25 Clove

Players showcased the abilities of the new Agent in the show match. The new Controller agent has four abilities that can be useful to turn the tides of the game. After seeing the upcoming Agent's kit, it's clear the devs wanted Clove to be one of the aggressive Agents in the game.

Clove's abilities are:

Pick Me Up (C)

(C) Meddle (Q)

(Q) Ruse (E)

(E) Ultimate (X) / Not Dead Yet

Pick Me Up (C) is an ability that grants a healing factor to Clove. When activated, vital energy from enemies killed or harmed by Clove is transferred. This grants them enhanced movement speed and extra health (100) for a brief period.

Meddle (Q) shoots out a projectile shard. This shard explodes after a brief delay. Furthermore, after the initial blast, a decay effect is applied to nearby targets for a short time.

Ruse (E) is a vital ability as a Controller agent. This allows Clove to choose a smoke location anywhere on the map. They can use this ability even after death.

Not Dead Yet, the Ultimate (X) ability of Clove can be triggered after dying. Players can revive themselves and move to a new location in under two seconds. However, they must gain a kill or an assist in a limited time of 12 seconds, or they will die again.

