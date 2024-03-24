VCT Masters Madrid is almost at its end. The two remaining teams, Sentinels and Gen.G, will be competing against each other to get their hands on this year's first Masters trophy. Day eight had one match scheduled, which was between Pacific's Paper Rex and Americas' Sentinels.

These teams had faced each other before in an OFF//SEASON event; hence, they were familiar with each other. Sentinels had won in their first encounter and were able to replicate that success as they won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) by 3-1, eliminating Paper Rex from the event.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Paper Rex's coach, alecks, during which he said:

"So far so good."

Paper Rex's coach, alecks talks about his team reshaping itself in VCT Masters Madrid

Paper Rex had only added one new player, Monyet, to their roster for the 2024 season. This move saw the start of a new gameplay style for the team as they wanted to move away from their previous "W gaming".

Coming into VCT Masters Madrid 2024, the team experimented quite a lot with their compositions. While some of them saw success, the rest were completely obliterated. Nevertheless, this international event proved that Paper Rex were still just as good, even with them moving away from their highly renowned and successful aggressive W playstyle.

During the post-match conference of VCT Masters Madrid, Sportskeeda Esports approached Paper Rex's coach, alecks, to ask him if he thought his team was getting closer to the new identity that they were trying to create for themselves.

Here's what he said:

"Yeah, I mean, I think we look like a very different team from the start of the tournament. We are trying to undo three years worth of work. Well, maybe not all three years but we are trying to like mesh it together."

He added further:

"Even Monyet is teaching us things from his own previous team, you know, like the way he likes to do things. Maybe we don't agree with it, but then we take it into consideration. So this process takes a while. I think so far so good, you know. I think it's on the right track and we will see what happens."

Unfortunately, due to their loss against Sentinels, Paper Rex have now been eliminated from VCT Masters Madrid. Their next match will take place during the Pacific League.

