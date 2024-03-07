Top 5 Duelist players to look out for in VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid will be the first international event for the 2024 season. It will have a total of eight teams from the four regions, and a total of two stages. The first will be the Swiss Stage, where teams will need to win two series in order to progress further. The second will be the Playoffs, which will follow a double-elimination format.

VCT 2024 has already given rise to many exceptional talents in their regional leagues. There are multiple players that will be making their debut on a global stage, and could deliver some of the most memorable moments in Valorant esports history.

Below is a list of five such Duelist players that viewers should look out for during VCT Masters Madrid.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Duelist players to look out for in VCT Masters Madrid

1) zekken

zekken at VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Zachary "zekken" Patrone is an American esports player for Sentinels. He is currently the primary Duelist for the team, but has also stepped in the role of Initiators like Sova, Skye, and KAY/O in the past.

For the 2024 season, zekken decided to stick with the Sentinels roster. His role switch as the primary Duelist has yielded great results for the team so far. zekken is easily one of the most consistent Duelist players in the Americas region, and is able to win most of his duels quite easily and almost never fails to turn that to multikills.

Alongside his teammate, TenZ, zekken is most certainly one of the biggest threats to other teams in VCT Masters Madrid.

2) MiniBoo

MiniBoo at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

The esports player from Lithuania, Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lukasevicius, currently plays for Team Heretics. He is the primary Duelist for his squad, but has also played as the Initiator, KAY/0, and Sentinel, Chamber, in the past.

MiniBoo joined hands with his older brother, Boo, to enter the Tier 1 competition of VCT. While everyone expected him to have mediocre performance, he shut those down instantly. He destroyed the opponents with niche Duelist Agents like Yoru and Neon, while also topping the EMEA Kickoff leaderboard with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 254.7.

This Boo brothers duo has been quite surprising in EMEA so far and could wreak havoc in VCT Masters Madrid.

3) marteen

marteen at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Martin "marteen" Pátek is an esports player from Czech Republic who is currently playing for Karmine Corp. Apart from being the primary Duelist for his team, he has also stepped in the role of the Initiator, Breach, when needed.

marteen is another rookie player who rose to the occasion during EMEA's kickoff event. With a new team with fresh faces, marteen shined as the Duelist player for his team. He was able to achieve an ACS of 241.1 during the regional Kicoff whilst also playing Yoru for his team. Along with his teammate, N4RRATE, marteen absolutely slaughtered all his opponents. He will be making his international debut in VCT Masters Madrid.

4) t3xture

t3xture at VCT Pacific Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

The South Korean esports player, Kim "t3xture," Na-ra currently plays for the team, Gen.G. He is the primary Duelist for his team, but has also played as the Sentinel Agents, Killjoy and Sage, in the past.

t3xture joined the newly revamped roster of Gen.G for the 2024 season. Here, he returned to the role of Duelist and reclaimed his title as one of the best players in the region while also qualifying for the Masters Madrid event.

t3xture had an incredible showing during the Pacific Kickoff event as he got himself an ACS of 250.8 while only playing as Jett and Raze. With this new team, he can replicate the same level of performance in VCT Masters Madrid.

5) ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK at VCT LOCK//IN (Image via Riot Games)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang is a Chinese esports player who plays for EDward Gaming. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the primary Duelist for his team, but has recently even switched to play as the Initiator, KAY/O, on certain maps.

ZmjjKK was the breakout Valorant pros of last year. His Jett plays always led to some highlight worthy moments, and he was easily the best Operator player in the world. By sticking with EDward Gaming for the 2024 season, ZmjjKK won the China Kickoff event and got himself an ACS of 267.8.

The Tokyo Masters event was where ZmjjKK truly came alive, and VCT Masters Madrid might lead to another great performance from him.

