The countdown for VCT Masters Madrid 2024 has begun. The first of the three global Valorant Champions Tour events of 2024 is making its way to Madrid, Spain, from March 14 to March 24.

Eight teams from all over the Americas, Pacific, EMEA, and China will be duking it out to claim the title of Masters Madrid champions. In each of those leagues, 11 teams competed to decide the top two. The top 2 from each region will be going to Madrid.

Out of the qualifying teams, Sentinels and LOUD will represent Americas, Karmine Corp and Team Heretics for EMEA, Gen.G and Paper Rex for the Pacific, and finally EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix for China. Riot Games officially revealed the format and first-round match-ups of VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

Format and Schedule of VCT Masters Madrid 2024

Riot Games has introduced Swiss Stage for the first time in a Masters event. This Swiss Stage will run from March 14 to March 18. The teams will have to win two matches before losing two matches to move ahead. There will be three rounds in this stage with each match being a best of three.

Teams who won their Kick-Off events will face the runner-ups in the first round of the Swiss Stage. The match-ups are set in such a way that no two teams of the same region will compete with one another.

Following the Swiss Stage matches, the top four teams will be moving to the Bracket Stage. Pairs will be selected by random draw and a double elimination bracket will be followed. For the lower finals and grand finals, the matches will be a best of five.

Here is the full schedule of VCT Masters Madrid 2024:

Date Match 1 Match 2 March 14 Karmine Corp vs FunPlus Phoenix (8:00 PDT) Gen.G vs LOUD (11:00 PDT) March 15 EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex (8:00 PDT) Sentinels vs Team Heretics (11:00 PDT) March 16 1-0 Team vs 1-0 Team (8:00 PDT) 1-0 Team vs 1-0 Team (11:00 PDT) March 17 0-1 Team vs 0-1 Team (8:00 PDT) 0-1 Team vs 0-1 Team (11:00 PDT) March 18 1-1 Team vs 1-1 Team (8:00 PDT) 1-1 Team vs 1-1 Team (11:00 PDT) March 21 Match 11 Playoffs Round 1 (8:00 PDT) Match 12 Playoffs Round 1 (8:00 PDT) March 22 Match 13 Playoffs Upper Final (8:00 PDT) Match 11 Playoffs Lower Semi (11:00 PDT) March 23 Lower Final (8:00 PDT) March 24 Showmatch (8:00 PDT) Grand Final (9:00 PDT)

Rewards for fans watching VCT Masters Madrid 2024

Rewards for fans watching VCT Masters Madrid 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

The first global VCT event of 2024 is sure to be an eye-catcher. However, Riot Games is also offering several rewards for fans watching. Valorant fans who tune in between March 14 and March 23 will be eligible to get a Title Ñ. Furthermore, fans watching the grand final will receive a VCT Push Up Playercard.

Interested fans can tune into the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant to catch the action. With the event nearing its date, multiple streamers will also be starting their watch parties. Fans can earn their rewards via those watch parties.

On March 24, Valorant will be revealing their new agent before the grand finals. This new agent is rumored to be a Controller. Riot Games has also scheduled a showmatch for the fans before the grand final.