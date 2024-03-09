Top 5 Controller players to look out for in VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid will be the first international event of the 2024 season. Eight teams from the four franchised regions will go head-to-head against each other to become the first Masters winner of the year. These teams will first go through the Swiss Stage and then the Playoffs to determine the event's winner.

VCT 2024 has been quite enjoyable so far, as many relatively unknown players and teams that were predicted to be weaker have surprised everyone. As such, this year has also given rise to many exceptional Controller mains in the Valorant esports scene. Below is a list of five such players whom viewers should look out for in VCT Masters Madrid.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Controller players to look out for during VCT Masters Madrid

1) TenZ

TenZ at VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian esports pro who plays for Sentinels. He fulfills the role of multiple Agents for his team, ranging from the Controller Omen to the Initiator, KAY/0, and even the Duelist Yoru when needed.

In 2024, TenZ has mainly focused on shifting away from his primary Duelist role to being more flexible for his team. Of his several roles, his Omen has created the most impact for his team. TenZ thrives on this Controller Agent as he can play both aggressively and passively. His perfect utility usage, crisp aim, and unorthodox playstyle make him one of the deadliest opponents in the VCT Masters Madrid.

2) Boo

Boo at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius currently plays for Team Heretics. He mainly fulfills the role of Controller Agents like Omen, Viper, and Astra but has even played as the Sentinel, Killjoy, and Initiator, Fade, when needed.

Boo and his team's underwhelming performance last year saw a major roster revamp. This new team was filled with many rookies, including Boo's younger brother MiniBoo; this duo absolutely smothered the opponents and rose to the top of the EMEA region. Boo's a sharp in-game Leader (IGL) who is consistent with his utility and can be the X factor when his team needs it. He will be crucial in Heretics' performance at VCT Masters Madrid.

3) mindfreak

mindfreak at VCT Pacific Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart plays for Paper Rex. He has always fulfilled the role of the Controller for his team but has even switched to the Initiator, Sova, on certain maps.

mindfreak is easily one of the best Controller players in the world. Even with the likes of f0rsakeN, Jinggg, and something, he has made his own mark in Valorant as the most clutch player in the globe. He is insanely good at his aim while being smart with his utility and cannot be counted out during any situation. mindfreak has always been a threat to other regions and will most likely continue to be so in the upcoming VCT Masters Madrid.

4) tuyz

tuyz at VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Arthur "tuyz" Andrade currently plays for LOUD. He has played multiple Controller Agents for the team, like Omen, Brimstone, and even niche ones like Harbor. Out of these, Omen is his most picked.

tuyz started out as a rookie player last year but has found consistent form in 2024. He is extremely confident in his duels and wins most of them with his incredible aim. While LOUD did lose the Americas Kickoff event, tuyz got an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 190.8. He has gained a lot more experience since last year and could be problematic to face off against in VCT Masters Madrid.

5) tomaszy

tomaszy at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Tomás "tomaszy" Machado currently plays for Karmine Corp. Apart from mainly Controller Agents like Omen and Viper, he has filled in as the primary Duelist in the past.

He's among the newer players who have entered VCT's tier 1 competition. Alongside this iteration of Karmine Corp, he shone brightly and dominated the region to qualify for Masters Madrid. His aim and utility usage are perfect during a match and allow him to achieve an ACS of 184.6. tomaszy also had a highlight-worthy moment when he delivered one of the most amazing clutches against Fnatic. He will make his international debut at the upcoming VCT Masters Madrid.

