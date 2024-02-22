Best Valorant players of 2020 vs 2024

The gaming world has witnessed a rapid evolution of the best Valorant players since its inception. From the inaugural year of 2020 to the present day, we have seen the rise of exceptional talent, strategic mastery, and unparalleled skill. There were some of the best Valorant players who used to dominate in 2020, but now they are not seen in any competitive scene.

As of now, the Valorant competitive scene has started getting more global, and a new generation of talent has begun to rise. This scene continues to grow the best Valorant players, attracting new talent and fostering innovation, ensuring that the game remains at the forefront of the esports world.

In this article, we will be discussing the top three best Valorant players who established their dominance in 2020 and three who are considered the face of the game in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Valorant players of 2020

1) Matthew "Wardell" Yu

Matthew "Wardell" Yu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wardell is a professional Valorant player who was known for his exceptional sniping skills in the game. He gained recognition for his remarkable AWPing abilities, giving him the reputation of being one of the best AWPers in 2020.

He played many competitive leagues as a member of teams like TSM and proved his ability to secure crucial kills with precision and consistency. Wardell is currently a full-time streamer focusing on Valorant and other FPS games.

2) Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Spencer "Hiko" Martin (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hiko was one of the most popular players in 2020 and also the oldest Valorant pro in the scene. Ever since he started his journey in this game, he established himself as one of the best Valorant players known for mind games and clutches.

Hiko joined 100 Thieves as one of the team’s founding members, where he continued to showcase his exceptional skill with Agent Sova. After the first year of VCT, Hiko decided to move into content creation for 100 Thieves, and now he’s a full-time Valorant streamer.

3) Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik (Image via Sportskeeda)

Subroza was among the best Valorant players in 2020 and has a meme named after him in Valorant. Yassine has competed for various organizations, including T1 and TSM, showcasing his ability with Agent Raze and Phoenix.

Additionally, Subroza was incredibly good with the Raze even though he would consistently whiff with Raze’s ult, dubbed as the “Roza ult," which is still a meme that continues today. Despite being incredibly dominant back then, he changed his course and eventually went for full-time streaming.

Best Valorant players of 2024

1) Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Image via flickr || Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

Demon1 is known for his cracked aim and for handling unfavorable situations easily. He is a rising star who still dominates the competitive scene and is arguably one of the best Valorant players known for his one-tap headshots.

Following an Evil Geniuses tryout, he was added to the main roster. His amazing skill with Jett helped his squad win the Valorant World Championship last year. In 2024, he was signed to the main roster by one of the reputable North American organizations, NRG.

2) Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev (Image via flickr || Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

Derke is the only player in this list who won back-to-back international trophies: VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and LOCK//IN Sao Paulo. He is one of the oldest Valorant players, who has been playing for Fnatic ever since he joined them.

Derke is known for his mechanical skills and is the most consistent player in the EMEA region. In 2024, he still plays for Fnatic, competing to dominate the VCT 2024.

3) Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder (image via flickr || Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

Alfajer is an 18-year-old player currently playing for Fnatic. He is arguably the best sentinel player in the EMEA region and is known for his incredible aim. He was part of team Fnatic and won the Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Erik's compatibility with Derke made them a deadly duo, which helped the team win several regional tournaments along with two international ones. He debuted as a player for Surreal Esports, but thanks to his exceptional aim, Fnatic recruited him to the main roster.

