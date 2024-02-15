Top 5 Valorant Gunbuddies that react after shooting

Gunbuddies are one of the many cosmetic items in Valorant. These are used to decorate your weapons and can be acquired through either purchasing the entire Battlepass or getting them individually through a newly released skin bundle. They can also be obtained for free by using the in-game Kingdom Points to purchase them from the Agent Contracts or the Accessories store.

Valorant has an abundance of Gunbuddies that are unique and gorgeous to look at. While most of these are static, some have unique animations. These can usually be noticed when the Gunbuddies attached to the weapons are used to shoot. Below is a list of the five Gunbuddies in Valorant that react after shooting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The Gunbuddies in Valorant that change after shooting

1) Celestial Buddy

Celestial Buddy (Image via Riot Games)

Celestial Buddy comes from the Celestial collection that was released in February 2021. This bundle contains skins for the Phantom, Judge, Ares, Frenzy, and Melee. The Gunbuddy comes at a cost of 475 VP (Valorant Points).

The Celestial Gunbuddy was among the first in Valorant to get its own animations. It is essentially a bull that changes into an angrier version of itself after a weapon is shot. The buddy will also change its color from a lighter yellow to red.

2) Luna Buddy

Luna Buddy (Image via Riot Games)

Luna Buddy comes from its own Deluxe tier collection that was released in January 2023 and features skins for the Vandal, Ghost, Marshal, Spectre, and Melee. This Gunbuddy has a price tag of 475 VP and allows players to purchase it individually during the bundle's limited availability.

The Luna Buddy is almost exactly like the Celestial Buddy. The only difference here is that instead of a bull, players get a rabbit, like the Gunbuddy. After shooting your weapon, the rabbit becomes angry and goes from white to blue, keeping up with the theme of the entire bundle.

3) Task Force 809 Buddy

Task Force 809 Buddy (Image via Riot Games)

Task Force 809 Buddy was part of its collection of the same name, released in August 2023. This bundle features skins for the Marshal, Phantom, Spectre, Frenzy, and Melee. This skin line was a part of the Battlepass, and hence, the Buddy could not be purchased separately using VP. However, it can be bought using Kingdom Points in the Accessories store.

The Task Force 809 Buddy is probably the most unique one of the bunch. This is in a circular shape with two sets of wheels that rotate in opposite directions. After shooting the weapon, the wheels start moving at a faster speed. This Gunbuddy feels best when used with high-fire rate weapons like Spectre or Odin.

4) XERØFANG Buddy

XERØFANG Buddy (Image via Riot Games)

XERØFANG Buddy comes from the collection of the same name released in February 2024. This bundle only features skins for the Ghost and Vandal. This Gunbuddy comes at a total price of 475 VP.

The XERØFANG is one of the most recent in Valorant that has unique animations. This Buddy is essentially the head of a wolf made out of metal. Once the player shoots their weapon, the Gunbuddy's eyes will light up, and it will also open its mouth. A neat thing to note about it is how it changes its color according to which variant of XERØFANG skin has been equipped.

5) Duo's Day Buddy

Duo's Day Buddy (Image via Riot Games)

Duo's Day Buddy comes from a capsule collection release of the same name released in February 2024. While this collection does not have any skins for the weapon, it does contain a bunch of Player Cards and titles. This Gunbuddy cannot be purchased separately and requires the player to buy the entire capsule collection to own it.

The Duo's Day Buddy is the cutest one out in Valorant. It is themed around Valentine's Day and hence gives two different versions of the Gunbuddy. In the first version, the Buddy is orange and will glow after shooting to display anger. On the other hand, the second version is pink, which gets hearts around it and shakes to display a running animation after shooting.

