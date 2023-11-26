Valorant Sentinel ultimates ranked from worst to best in Episode 7

In Valorant, Sentinels are the Agents who support the team with their abilities. They are usually played very passively and can anchor a site all by themselves.

Sentinels have had a tough time keeping up with the other category of Agents in the game. So far, the developer hasn't been able to release a diverse selection of Sentinel Agents that might help and lead to experimentation with team compositions. Due to this, the same Agents keep getting used for every match for both pro and casual matches.

They are mainly equipped with defensive abilities that allow them to hold sites and could be very satisfying to play off of if used correctly. This article will rank all the Sentinels' ultimate abilities from worst to best in Valorant's Episode 7.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Valorant Sentinel's ultimate abilities

5) Annihilation

Annihilation is the ultimate ability that belongs to the latest Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, and requires a total of seven ult points to activate. In it, Deadlock shoots a long-range pulse.

If any enemy were to get hit by it, they would find themselves trapped in a nanowire cocoon. This enemy will then get pulled to the initial position where Deadlock shot her ult and eventually dies.

Deadlock's ultimate is easily one of the coolest looking abilities in Valorant. However, it is useful in specific situations, and its breakability makes it extremely difficult to get value. The few situations where Annihilation can be useful are during post-plant scenarios or to catch a player holding with an Operator at the start of the round.

4) Resurrection

The Resurrection ultimate comes from the Agent, Sage, and requires a total of eight ult points to be usable. In this, Sage can essentially revive any of her dead teammates back to life. While this might replenish the resurrected player's health, they don't get their armor back.

Sage's ultimate is pretty impactful and can actually turn the outcome of a round. However, it doesn't necessarily offer any advantage to the Agent herself. On top of that, Sage players usually end up using all her utility just to safely resurrect that one teammate, making her kind of pointless as a support Agent for the rest of the round.

3) Tour De Force

The ranged ability, Tour De Force, belongs to the Agent Chamber and requires eight ultimate points to be ready for use. In it, Chamber gets his own golden Operator that is slightly faster than the regular one from Valorant's armory and creates a slow field after killing an enemy. The gun has only five bullets in its magazine.

Chamber's ultimate is perhaps the most fun ultimate to use in Valorant. After release, the Tour De Force was the most broken ultimate in the game, but since then, it has been nerfed to feel balanced.

When used with Chamber's signature ability, Rendezvous, Tour De Force can be very effective. However, the player will need to hit every shot to make the most out of the weapon.

2) Neural Theft

Neural Theft is the ultimate ability that comes from Cypher's kit and requires six ult points to be ready for use. In this, Cypher throws his hat on a dead enemy's body, which pings the location of all enemies twice on the map.

This ultimate is most impactful during the late-round situations where your team may be clueless as to which site the enemy might be in. It is also useful for sniffing out potential lurks and enemies hiding in corners. While Cypher's ultimate doesn't necessarily individually enhance him, it can definitely change the tides of a round and put the odds in your favor.

1) Lockdown

Killjoy's ultimate, Lockdown, needs a total of nine ultimate points, the most out of all Sentinels, to activate her ability. With this, she creates an area of effect for a limited amount of time. The enemies caught in this area will get detained, meaning they can't shoot or use any of their abilities while having decreased movement speed.

Lockdown is the best ultimate ability among all the Sentinels in Valorant. It allows for proper retakes, site executions, and can even be used to stall time. The Lockdown can also force people to go into a corner that can be strategically bombarded with damage-inducing abilities to get some free kills.