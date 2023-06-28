5 best Valorant Agents to pair with Deadlock

Valorant Episode 7 is finally here. The new update brought a lot of content for the players to experience, including a new Accessories shop, the Team Deathmatch game mode, and a new Agent, Deadlock.

Deadlock comes under the Sentinel category of Valorant's Agents. Her abilities allow her to anchor a site and stall enemies' quick executions. Deadlock's most interesting ability is her ultimate, Annihilation. When used on an enemy Agent, this ability will trap them in a cocoon that gets pulled towards an endpoint, resulting in their eventual death. However, this cocoon can be destroyed by shooting at it.

A new Agent always brings a lot of curiosity and experimentation. Currently, players are creating and practicing her lineups, trap setups, and even team compositions that Deadlock can fit in. Her restricting abilities can be paired with many Agents in the game to get maximum value. Below is a list of five Agents that can be paired with Deadlock in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Raze, Viper, and three more Valorant Agents that pair well with Deadlock

1) Raze

Raze is the explosive Agent that hails from Brazil. She comes under the Duelist category of Valorant's Agents. Raze's Blast Packs, when used correctly, make her one of the fastest Duelists in the game. She is the only Valorant character who can deal damage with all her abilities.

Deadlock can work fairly well with Raze. On the defensive side, for example, Deadlock can set up her traps using the Sonic Sensor ability. Once enemies get stunned by it, Raze can throw her Paintshells on the same spot killing the enemies very quickly.

Deadlock and Raze can also combine the GravNet and Paintshell abilities by throwing them in the same spot. Enemies detected by GravNet will be forced to crouch and reduce their movement. Raze can also capitalize on this by using her ultimate, Showstopper, on the enemies and getting multi-kills.

2) Viper

Viper has been in Valorant since the beginning. Her abilities allow her to block the line of sight to ensure the team safely makes their way to the site. She can also use her abilities to initiate quick site executions.

Viper and Deadlock can work together to have a lot of impact. Firstly, Deadlock can set up her Sonic Sensor on the site. Once the enemies enter and the sensor hits them, Viper can make them vulnerable using her Snakebites. After this, Deadlock or any other teammates can peek and get some kills easily. The Sonic Sensor can also be placed inside a Viper's Poison orb to catch the enemies who might try walking through it.

Another way Viper can team up with Deadlock is by using her ultimate, Viper's Pit. Once used, Deadlock can place her Sonic Sensor inside the pit. This combination will reduce enemies to 1 HP and force them to be extremely careful. If the enemy is detected, Viper can easily kill them with no problems.

3) Breach

Breach comes all the way from Sweden and has been a part of Valorant since the beta phase. He is considered an Initiator among Valorant's wide variety of Agents. His abilities allow for aggressive pushes into a site, tipping the odds of winning Duels with his Flashpoint.

Breach can contribute considerably to making Deadlock effective. While on defense, Deadlock can place her Sonic Sensor near the entry points. When an enemy is caught and concussed in it, Breach can then use his flash to blind these enemies. Once blind, the teammates can then peek them and get kills.

In a similar play, Breach can also use his other ability, Aftershock. Once caught in the Sonic Sensor, he can send his Aftershock through the wall in that area to convert it into a kill without even having to use a weapon. He can also use his Fault Line to concuss an enemy and restrict their movement speed. This can then be followed by Deadlock's ultimate, Annihilation leading to a kill.

4) Brimstone

Brimstone is the leader of the Valorant squadron. He comes under the Controller category of Agents. Brimstone uses his smokes to block enemies' vision, which helps the team to enter a site a little easier.

Deadlock and Brimstone might look a little unusual, but they can definitely bring value to the team. For example, enemies caught and concussed in her Sonic Sensor can be killed immediately with Brimstone's ultimate, Orbital Strike.

There is another way these two Agents can work together. At the beginning of the round of an attacking half, Brimstone and Deadlock can use their Incendiary and GravNet, respectively, on the spot where the enemies usually try to make first contact. This will lead the enemies caught inside the GravNet to burn immediately, as they won't be able to move. With Incendiary dealing 60 HP of damage each second, this combo will likely punish enemies severely.

5) Sova

Sova is the Russian Agent known for his archery skills in Valorant. He comes under the Initiator category, and his abilities give the team information about enemies' whereabouts. He is more of a passive Initiator as opposed to Skye or Breach.

Sova might not be the best Valorant Agent to pair up with Deadlock, but there are certainly a few tricks that they can do. First, Deadlock can set up her Sonic Sensors on the site. Once the enemies start pouring through, they will get caught and concussed by the sensors. Sova can then position himself accordingly and use his ultimate ability, Hunter's Fury, to get multi-kills and provide his team a major advantage.

Deadlock and Sova can also combine their utility GravNet and Shock Bolt abilities to get quick kills. However, unlike the other ability combos, this one might only work for the initial few round due to the reduction in Shock Bolt's damage. Sova can also use his Recon Bolt or the Owl Drone to pinpoint enemies' locations for Deadlock to use her ultimate, Annihilation, and hunt for a kill.

Deadlock is quite different from her other Sentinel counterparts. It will be very fun to see how the Valorant community experiments with her utility and what maps and team compositions bring the best out of her.

Poll : 0 votes