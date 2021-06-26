Top 5 Valorant agent ability combos for beginners

Valorant is more than a competitive FPS based solely on aiming abilities. With so many agents, each with unique abilities that complement each other, the game gets a team-oriented focus.

Valorant, which came out last year, may have similar gun mechanics to CS: GO, but the agents are the ones who make it interesting. The various abilities each of them brings are helpful, but they are more drastic when combined with other agents.

Not all of these Valorant agents are compatible with one another, and some may be opposites.

Ability combos to know for Valorant

5) Omen and Reyna

This combination is ideal for forcing the attacking team’s way into a site. Omen can use his Paranoia to stun enemies in front of him, while Reyna can use her Leer to stun the rest of the site, effectively disabling vision on a large scale.

This combo is not as strong as the others on this list. Still, it's powerful enough for attackers to gain the upper hand. Smokes can also be used to enhance the effectiveness of this combination.

4) Breach and Raze

In Valorant lore, Breach and Raze were partners in crime, and the same holds true in-game. The former can use his Fault Line to stun enemies, while Raze can throw her Paint Shells to eliminate them.

This execution needs to be well-timed; otherwise, the enemies will have enough time to dodge. If used correctly, this combo is sure to annoy opponents and make them tilt.

3) Omen and Phoenix

It's a strange combination but is very effective with good coordination. Omen can use his Dark Cover to smoke off the site entrances, while Phoenix can go inside the smoke and use Curveball right outside to catch enemies by surprise.

Even though this sounds good on paper, it is very risky to execute. Smokes can get pre-fired and might kill Phoenix before he even makes it out of the smoke.

2) Viper and Phoenix

Phoenix and Viper go hand in hand in Valorant as both these characters can hinder vision for opponents and enter the site very quickly. The execution of this trick is almost similar to Omen’s trick.

Phoenix can use his Blaze ability to travel past enemies without showing himself, and Viper can place a Poison Cloud right cross so Phoenix can flash again from within.

It's a bit of a complex execution but allows for more mobility and is less risky than the Omen smoke combo. Also, this combo is costly as it utilizes a lot of extra abilities.

1) Brimstone and Sage

With great teamwork, Sage and Brimstone can do wonders at choke points or during spike plants. When the latter's ultimate is ready, Sage can use her Slow Orbs to slow down enemies, and at that moment, Brimstone can use his Orbital Strike on that area.

This Valorant combination will trap players attempting to rush into the site, causing them to suffer many casualties. The rest of the players are forced to retreat and rethink their strategy, giving Brimstone and Sage's team a significant advantage.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

