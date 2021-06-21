Backstories of every Duelist in Valorant

For Valorant players confident enough to take fights head-on, a Duelist is always their go-to when it comes to agent picks.

In Valorant, the Duelist class is equipped with enough utilities to take fights on their own. Usually as entry fraggers for the team, since they are more suitable for taking a gunfight. Their aggressive utilities make them self-sufficient agents who can get out of any tense situation on their own.

The cinematic short, made by Riot titled “Duelist,” featured both Jett and Phoenix fighting each other. At the very end, a huge chunk of land was floating in the sky at Venice. Ascent, one of the most popular maps in the game, is that floating island.

After the incident, Jett was thought to be connected to a crime organization, which was not the case. Some of her dialogues also suggest that the incident at Venice wasn’t her doing. And with Valorant's new “Duality” cinematic short, a bigger plot was revealed for Valorant that is yet to meet the daylight.

About the Duelists in Valorant

At this point, Valorant has a total of five Duelists. Below are their back-stories as described:

Phoenix

Grant Galloway, a.k.a. Phoenix, is a player’s favorite British agent hailing from the United Kingdom. His first name “Grant” means large or great, and goes in line with his prideful personality in Valorant. Phoenix was expelled from the school he attended, and theories suggest that he studies at the London School of Economics. Since joining Valorant Protocol, Phoenix and his team have been dealing with agents from mirror Earth, the reason for which is unknown.

Jett

Jett’s real name is Joon-Hee and her home country is South Korea. The agile and evasive nature is just like “a jet of wind,” from which she earns her name. The swift agent wasn't really a fighter from the start, rather she was a chef from Seoul. Jett can be quite fierce to her enemies, to which people might think she has an attitude problem, but is a real sweetheart to her own teammates.

Reyna

Reyna, the connoisseur of death, is quite fearsome looking because of her sharp eyes. Reyna’s real name is Delilah, something that is known from one of Sage’s old voice lines before release. Reyna’s hate for technology is probably connected to Viper. Her hate for technology does get reflected on Killjoy, something that can be learned from both their voice lines. Reyna also believes Radiants are the true future for Earth and technology will perish. Reyna might also be connected to KAY/O as seen on the KAY/O reveal trailer.

Yoru

The cool-looking Japanese agent gets his name from the Japanese term “night.” Yoru’s stealthy nature gives him the title of “Stealth” as this codename. Yoru has worked with Valorant Protocol by teaming up with Phoenix on a mission to stop Mirror Earth agents. Yoru is in search of his ancestor who was a member of an ancient order of samurai as learned from his voice lines.

Raze

Raze, the mayhem-loving adrenaline junkie, is obsessed with the art of explosion. The fact that Cypher refers to Raze as "Izzy" suggests that this is her real name. According to theories, Raze and Killjoy have a friendly rivalry because of their love for creating. Raze's Boom Bot was created by stealing and modifying Killjoy's Alarmbot, which is most likely what sparked their conflict.

