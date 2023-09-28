5 best Chamber Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

Player Cards are a basic cosmetic item in Valorant that displays a person's username, title, rank, act rank, and total level. They can be seen frequently throughout the game, from the loading screen to the lobby and also the spectator menu. Over the course of the game's full release, there have been numerous ways for players to get their hands on these cards.

They can be earned by completing the Agent Contracts or the Battlepass and can also be purchased directly from a weapon skin collection.

In Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1, the introduction of the Accessories Store opened a new way for players to purchase these cards. By spending a new in-game currency called Kingdom Points, they can easily claim them. There are many types of Player Cards available in Valorant, but in this article, we'll be focusing on five Chamber Player Cards that can be purchased in the Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Grand Designs, Scylla and Charybdis, and three other Chamber Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories Store

1) Grand Designs

Grand Designs Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Grand Designs Player Card was released in October 2022 with the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3. This card has no other variations but does look quite similar to one of Astra's cards called "World Divided".

This card shows the Agent Chamber in two different halves. One is his normal, usual self, while the other half is covered in flames. These flames can also be seen on Chamber in the scenes of the cinematic "L'Accord," where he saves the imprisoned Brimstone. They usually appear when Chamber uses his abilities to teleport to another location or while summoning his weapons.

2) Scylla and Charybdis

Scylla and Charybdis Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Scylla and Charybdis Player Card was released in April 2023 in the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 3. This card is not a part of any other series.

It shows Chamber puppeteering a small wooden doll that is holding his ultimate ability, Tour De Force. Chamber has always given off a very 'evil mastermind' vibe in the game, and the artwork portrays exactly that by showing as an expert puppeteer in the Player Card.

3) Home Again

The Home Again Player Card for Chamber (Image via Riot Games)

The Home Again Player Cards series was released in March 2022 alongside the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 2. There are many Agents that have been featured in this collection, like Jett, Reyna, Yoru, Brimstone, Reyna, etc.

This collection of cards shows the Valorant Agents taking a break and going back to their homeland. In Chamber's case, we see him back in France, where he is having a nice breakfast with some tea in a cafe overlooking a river.

4) Joke's Over

Joke's Over Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Joke's Over Player Card was released in June 2022 in the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 1. This card is amongst the most relatable and the funniest ones in the entire game.

The card features three Agents: Yoru, Phoenix, and Chamber. We see Chamber and Yoru ready to stab Phoenix in the back with their knife on his ultimate's respawn point. Chamber is holding a Prime Axe while Yoru has his stylish Butterfly Knife comb. The name of the card is also a play on Phoenix's catchphrase, "Joke's Over, you're dead!"

5) Manifesting Elegance

Manifesting Elegance Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Manifesting Elegance Player Card was released in September 2021 alongside the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 3 Act 2. This card does not have any other variations but is quite similar to the ability-based cards "Livewire" and "The Way Forward".

The card does not show Chamber but rather features his golden watch. The stylish watch is said to serve some purpose towards his abilities. It can also be spotted on his arm while playing the game.