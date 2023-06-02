5 best Valorant team compositions for Chamber

Valorant is amongst the hottest first-person shooter FPS games in the online multiplayer genre. Its inviting visual aesthetic and satisfying gameplay has led it to become one of the most popular offerings in the current generation. The title offers a ton of Agents to its players in order to allow experimentation and create different team compositions.

Chamber was released in November 2021 with Patch 3.1 and comes under the Sentinel category of Valorant's Agents. Chamber was one of the most powerful Agents in the game after being introduced. He was so strong that the entire Agent meta shifted around him in both casual and pro matches. Ultimately, the developers had to give him some big nerfs, which affected his pick rate heavily.

Chamber is currently amongst the least picked Agents in Valorant. Only a few teams have been able to make some compositions with him that have proved fruitful in certain maps. Below is a list of the five best lineups for Chamber in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The best team compositions that allow Chamber to be impactful in Valorant

1) Chamber, Raze, Skye, Viper, Brimstone

This team composition is best suited for the map, Bind. Chamber will serve as the only Sentinel on the team. His signature ability, Rendezvous, will be the most useful for the layout.

Chamber can be played as an aggressive Sentinel on the defensive side. This is due to the fact that Viper and Raze have abilities that can also stall the enemies. For example, on the defending half of the B Site, Skye can first throw her Blinding Light outside B Window to flash and detect enemies, which can be followed by Raze's Boom Bot to cause futher distraction.

In the midst of this, Chamber can then peek outside, quickly get a kill, and teleport out. He can also do a similar kind of trick with the help of Viper's Posion Cloud by hiding inside it.

2) Chamber, Raze, Fade, Breach, Brimstone

This team composition is best suited for one of Valorant's most unique maps, Fracture. Chamber will be the only Sentinel on the team and will have to be rely on the other Agent's utilities for defensive measures.

The double-Initiator composition will be very useful for not just getting information but setting Chamber up for some kills. For example, on the A Site in the defending half of Fracture, Breach can first use his Fault Line from Rope to Hall stunning the enemies who could have pushed up.

Fade can also throw her Haunt to reveal the exact amount of enemies in A Hall. This can then allow Chamber to quickly get a kill or two from A Main and then safely teleport back to the site.

3) Chamber, Raze, Fade, Breach, Omen

This team composition is usually used for the the original three-site map in Valorant, which is Haven. Chamber will majorly be the Operator player in this composition, which will then allow Raze to focus on getting kills and be chaotic.

Due to the long and narrow entry paths, Chamber can have a lot of impact with the Operator and Tour De Force. Breach can be very helpful to set up Chamber with some quick first bloods. For example, on the defensive half of the A Site, Breach can stun enemies in A Lobby from A Long. Meanwhile, Chamber can push A Short with his Operator. He can then get a couple of kills with the Operator and then quickly teleport back into the site.

Fade can help out with her Haunt by revealing these enemies and Omen can also contribute by using his Paranoia to near sight enemies, allowing Chamber to kill them easily.

4) Chamber, Sova, KAY/O, Fade, Astra

This team composition is useful for the Valorant map, Ascent. The triple-Initiator composition is a very risky one, but can be extremely rewarding if utilized properly.

A neat little trick that can help Chamber get a first blood is getting Sova's help. On the B Site in the defending half, the latter can use his Recon Bolt into B Main. Once the enemies are tagged, Chamber can kill them by spamming the wall with his Headhunter.

Fade can also help out Chamber in the mid section of the map. She can throw her Haunt towards Mid Courtyard to reveal enemies that may be trying to take control of the map. Chamber can then kill these enemies from Mid Bottom and safely teleport away to Mid Market. Even if no enemies are revealed it allows Chamber to be set up for an aggressive angle. KAY/O's flashes and Astra's fake Nebula can help in solidifying these types of positions.

5) Chamber, Raze, KAY/O, Breach, Astra

This team composition is mostly utilised for the Valorant map, Split. Due to the map's verticality, Chamber can put his Rendezvous points in some sneaky positions. As Split favors the defensive-sided team, Chamber will need to get a lot of kills to put his team in an advantage.

The double-Initiator composition of KAY/O and Breach is built for aggressive holds and executes. This could prove very useful for Chamber. For example, on the A Site, KAY/O can first throw his ZERO/point towards A Main to detect and suppress enemies. Once detected, Breach can instantly stun these enemies, which will allow Chamber to peek from either A Ramps or A Main and easily get kills.

Raze can also join in the action by throwing her Paintshells towards the enemies to cause further damage and contain then in one place.

