5 Valorant Agents that perform well on Bind

After being removed from Valorant in January, Bind has recently been added back to the game and is more fun to play than ever. Despite the rework, the map keeps its core charm intact while bringing in exciting new challenges that will push the skills of both pros and solo queue warriors to the limit.

A relatively small map set in a deserted Moroccan town, Bind has two bomb sites and features narrow corridors and confined spaces. This setup makes it particularly perfect for thrilling close-quarter battles.

The standout feature of Bind is the presence of teleports that enable strategic maneuvers and seamless rotations between the bomb sites. While Bind offers a fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping experience, you might still find it difficult to win some matches on the map.

To increase your success on Bind, here are the top five Agents that perform extremely well on this map.

Brimstone and four other Valorant Agents that are great picks for Bind

1) Brimstone

Brimstone is hands down the go-to Controller for Bind and can be a valuable asset to your team composition in Valorant. With his smokes, you'll have no trouble blanketing all the crucial angles like Heaven and Truck, ensuring your team can navigate without a hitch.

The Stim Beacon is another nifty tool at your disposal, providing that extra boost in gunfights and giving you an edge over your opponents. Not to mention, Brimstone's Incendiary grenade is perfect for flushing out enemies from pesky spots like Cubby, especially when it comes to those intense post-plant scenarios.

2) Sage

Sage's clever wall spot to peek through the new vent is just one of the reasons why she's a top pick on Bind. Despite the wider entrances to the sites, her wall and slow orb remain effective tools for thwarting enemy executes when playing defense or halting retakes when attacking in post-plant situations.

Sage's Slow Orbs are perfect for putting the brakes on enemy pushes, especially considering how tight the entries are across the map. They provide a significant advantage when it comes to slowing down opponents and gaining the upper hand.

Let's not forget the tremendous benefits of her Healing and Revive ultimate abilities, which can truly make a difference in supporting and bolstering your team. Sage's toolkit has the potential to aid your squad immensely on Bind, so make the most of it and turn the tide in your age.

3) Skye

Having Skye on your team can be a game-changer on Bind, considering how attackers can easily claim territory in areas like A Short, B Short, or B Long.

Skye's ability to summon her trusty wolf and unleash her flashes comes in handy for executing swift and coordinated attacks, giving your team a significant advantage. This becomes even more impactful when combined with the zoning abilities of Viper or another controller, effectively keeping the defenders at bay.

Skye's kit is tailor-made for clearing out the numerous hiding spots and corners found on both sites. Her ultimate ability is particularly noteworthy, allowing her to activate a devastating force that can flush out enemies and create chaos. Additionally, her ability to heal the entire team after a messy execute proves valuable on the smaller sites of Bind.

With Skye by your side, you'll have the tools to secure crucial victories and dominate the battlefield on Bind.

4) Raze

Raze is a top-tier duelist in the game, but she excels just a little bit more on Bind. Her Boombot is a fantastic tool for clearing out key areas like Lamps, U Haul, Showers, and more, providing valuable map control.

With the map featuring narrow angles all around, you can strategically utilize her explosive ability to inflict significant damage on unsuspecting opponents, creating havoc and disrupting their plans.

Her ultimate, Show Stopper, has the potential to completely shift the momentum in your favor during a round. With precise timing and placement, you can secure kills, and if you're lucky, even multiple frags, giving your team a significant advantage.

5) Viper

When it comes to Controllers on the Bind map, Viper truly shines and is often considered the top choice. However, to maximize her effectiveness, it's advisable to pair her up with Brimstone or another Controller to enhance the team's performance.

With the small sites and the narrow corridors, Viper's zoning capabilities with her walls and orbs become crucial for creating advantageous situations for your team, especially for Skye and Raze. Viper's ability to create barriers and unleash her toxic orbs will greatly assist in controlling the flow of the game.

By strategically positioning her utility, she can manipulate the map and provide valuable support to her teammates, allowing them to execute their strategies with ease.

Viper's ultimate ability is Viper's Pit. When activated, it completely engulfs the site, making it extremely challenging for opponents to gain any ground. This powerful tool can effectively shut down any attempts to infiltrate either site, giving your team a significant advantage.

If you're looking to dominate on Bind, Viper is the Controller you want on your side. With her versatile toolkit and powerful ultimate, she can tip the scales in your favor and secure those crucial victories.

That is all for the best Valorant Agents to run on Bind. If you're looking to maximize your chances of winning on this map, make sure to assemble a team with these five Agents.

