Best Sage walls on all Valorant maps

Sage is a crucial agent in Valorant who was introduced as one of the founding agents during the game's initial release. She is known for her healing abilities and crowd-control power, making her a key player in every team's strategy.

Her wall ability is one of the most useful in the game, allowing her to create barriers that can block off the site's entrances.

Sage is not limited to using her walls for blocking purposes, as with enough strategy, it can also be used to defend and initiate attacks. As Valorant comprises various maps, this article will guide users about the best Sage walls in every map of Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Best wall setups for Sage in Valorant

Valorant has a total of seven maps in the Episode 6 Act 2 map pool, each with its unique layout and features, but Sage's offensive wall strategy is useful for every map. The wall setups for each map are as follows:

1) Lotus

Wall set up in Lotus at C Main in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

While playing Lotus, place the wall at a straight angle behind the stacked boxes on C main connecting to the site.

Peeking through the boxes (Image via Riot Games)

This will provide an uplifting angle to peek at the attackers and catch them off guard. A small space is available on the left area beside the wall to take cover, and you can fall back to the site easily with the help of the wall's cover.

2) Pearl

Wall set up in Pearl B site in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

In Pearl, put your wall in this position on the nest of B site, and while placing the wall, shift a little bit to the right to avoid breaking the wall due to a roof collision.

Peeking at B Link (Image via Riot Games)

This wall will provide you access to the B Link from mid and help you get a few frags from this odd position.

3) Fracture

Setting up a wall in Fracture A Drop in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This position can implement a fracture and kill rushing opponents towards the A site. Place the wall behind the cover on the drop side to get a peek at A main.

Watching A Main through Drop wall boost (Image via Riot Games)

Surprise opponents and deny them entrance to the site. The position also contains a cover on the left to avoid incoming flashes. It is recommended to have a teammate cover you behind to stay safe.

4) Icebox

Setting up a wall in B Nest in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This wall can be a little tough to execute while playing Sage, but with a little practice, this can become the perfect grim wall for this map. Position it towards the two boxes in the B site nest.

Positioning the wall while jumping (Image via Riot Games)

Perform a jump and when the wall positions itself above the box, place the wall to get an elevated position above the nest.

Getting an angle between A main and yellow crate (Image via Riot Games)

This can give a peek at the B main crossing to the yellow crate and allows you to inflict some damage on the enemy team. On the other hand, it will become tough for enemies to notice you from the A main area, making it a safe spot to peek.

5) Haven

Setting the wall at B Back in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This is a risky wall that can provide a clear view of the Sniper's Nest at mid. However, it makes you equally visible the other way around. Place the wall at the back and above the slab on the B site and climb the wall.

Peeking at Mid Sniper Nest (Image via Riot Games)

This position is most suitable to perform alongside Jett as it can be used to quickly take a peek and drop down to get a heal from you, Sage. After a few moments, Jett can return to the position to take a re-peek.

6) Ascent

Setting the wall at Ascent Mid Top in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This wall is highly useful during an attack and can help you catch defenders from the top mid off guard. First, set your wall behind the green box in the top mid and jump.

Positioning the wall above the green box (Image via Riot Games)

When the wall is positioned above the box, place it, and you will be boosted above it.

Looking at Market during wall boost (Image via Riot Games)

March forward towards the end, and you will be able to notice enemies peeking from the market. Meanwhile, defenders will only be able to notice your head.

7) Split

Setting up wall from A heaven entrance in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This wall on Split while playing Sage can block the A site screen entrance and be used to simultaneously peek at defenders. This can come in handy during post-plant situations. You must only place the wall against the entrance towards the screen.

Positioning above the wall (Image via Riot Games)

Move towards the other end of the wall to position yourself. Rotating defenders will have difficulty noticing you, allowing you to get a few easy frags.

Sage players in Valorant need to practice some of the walls given above, as they are fairly advanced, before applying them in competitive matchmaking. After getting hold of the walls, they can be used to get unpredictable kills, which can help them successfully become a battle Sage.

Poll : 0 votes