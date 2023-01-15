Valorant guide: How to play Sage on Lotus

Lotus is the latest addition to Valorant's growing map pool. In Episode 6 Act 1, it replaced Bind and Breeze to maintain the seven-map pool alongside Split's comeback.

Like Haven, Lotus is a three-site map located in Omega Earth's India, according to Valorant's lore. The map has interesting new features like rotating doors, breakable walls, and a silent drop.

Sage has been a preferred pick for Valorant players right from its beta days, when it was considered an overpowered Sentinel. In its current state, it doesn't excel in any particular area but is good at filling a flexible spot on the team.

On Lotus, players can get value from her to stall pushes and anchor sites. This guide will tell you how to play the Chinese Valorant Agent on Lotus.

Playing Sage on Valorant's new map Lotus

Sage is a good agent for holding sites and preventing enemies from rushing into sites. However, due to her countless nerfs, she needs more support from teammates to get the best value out of her kit.

The following sections will tell you how to play the Agent on attack, as well as the defense on Lotus.

How to play Sage on Attack in Lotus

When playing Sage on Attack, it is best to play with your teammates so that you can get the best value out of your Heal in bringing them back to full health. You shouldn't take early fights as Sage, as self-healing only restores 30 HP after patch 5.12.

You should also go onto the site with your team and use your Slow Orb with damaging ally utility like Paintshells or Aftershock to clear positions such as C-Bend.

Planting the Spike is also a responsibility you can take up as Sage. You can use your Barrier Orb to create interesting and safe angles to plant the Spike and waste the defenders' time. Walling off a retake entry point is also going to be effective.

If you've used up the Heal once in the early round and there are no other Sentinels in your team, you can use the wall to boost yourself into unlikely angles and catch flanking enemies off guard.

In rounds where you have Ultimate, you should play with your team to bring back an ally to gain an advantage over your opponents.

How to play Sage on Defense in Lotus

Despite the volley of nerfs received by Sage, she is still a great Agent to defend a plant site. When playing Sage, you should ideally have a teammate playing Raze, Breach, or any other Agent with Damaging utility to double up on your Slow Orbs.

One of the most important parts of playing Sage on defense is knowing when and where to place your walls. Walling off sites immediately after the pre-round barrier drops is not the best idea unless you can hear a lot of enemies pushing as it will break after 40 seconds, leaving ample time for enemies to rush after it breaks.

Using the following Walls on defense will help you stall attackers and buy time for your team to rotate:

Sage wall for A-Main Lotus (Image via Riot Games) Enter caption

Sage wall for A-Tree Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Sage wall for C-Main Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Sage wall for B-Main Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

As enemies break sections of the wall, you should throw Slow Orbs into them to further buy time. This is where the combination utility can also come in handy in getting your team some kills.

Please note that if you place the Barrier Orb in the path of rotation of the rotating doors, they will break instantly when the door is opened. So be careful in placing the wall accurately.

Following this Valorant guide should cover all bases when playing Sage on Valorant's new map. You can try out different tactics as you further innovate based on this and take your gameplay to the next level.

