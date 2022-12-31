How to employ quirky strats in Valorant

As fun as Valorant ranked is, it can sometimes get quite stressful. Being on a winning streak feels very rewarding, but losing a few games in a row can mess with a player’s mental state.

Everyone agrees that having fun is the most important thing while playing the game, and there's no better way to have fun in a multiplayer strategy-based shooting game than by playing with friends and trying out quirky new strategies.

Luckily for players, there's a website called Valorant Strat Roulette that generates offbeat strategies that they can try out with friends.

Valorant Strat Roulette has some really fun strats

The Valorant Strat Roulette website (http://diah.info/valorant/roulette/) has been designed and run by streamer and developer Diah. It lets you select your team’s agent composition or generates a random one for you. It has fun strategies for both Attackers and Defenders to try out on all seven maps that are currently in rotation.

It goes without saying that you should not attempt these strats in ranked games as it would spoil the experience of the other players in the match. The strategies have been designed for custom games with friends or unrated Valorant games that are relatively low-stakes.

This website generates quirky strategies (Image via Valorant Strat Roulette)

The website is well-designed and requires very few details, like Agent choice, the map you're playing on, and what side you're on (Attack or Defense). Once you enter these details, the website will come up with fun strategies for you to explore.

You're supposed to reroll the strat page after every round so that you receive a new challenge each time.

If you have any doubts regarding how the page works, there's a full set of instructions that can be found at the top right corner of the page.

Instructions on how to use the page (Image via Valorant Strat Roulette)

Of the many strategies tailored to fit maps and particular agents, some are:

The Operetta: All players using male characters must make callouts in a deep voice. All players using female characters must make callouts in falsetto.

All players using male characters must make callouts in a deep voice. All players using female characters must make callouts in falsetto. The Well-Directed: All comms must consist only of the words "Forward," "Back," "Left," and "Right."

All comms must consist only of the words "Forward," "Back," "Left," and "Right." The Half and Half: Players that fire their primary weapons before the spike is planted may not fire them afterward. Players that use abilities before the spike is planted may not use them afterwards.

Players that fire their primary weapons before the spike is planted may not fire them afterward. Players that use abilities before the spike is planted may not use them afterwards. The Team Focus: The poorest player is the Team Spotter. Players may only damage an enemy agent if they were most recently named by the Spotter.

The poorest player is the Team Spotter. Players may only damage an enemy agent if they were most recently named by the Spotter. The Skill Unlock: Only players who have collected an ultimate orb may use their abilities. Challenge mode: instead of abilities, ult orbs unlock weapons.

The website has many interesting strategies that feel novel and fun because of how outrageous some of the challenges are. Following these and other strategies can be extremely fun as long as it does not ruin anyone else’s game or cause them to lose RR.

