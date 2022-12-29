Valorant ranked guide: 5 best weapons for anti-eco rounds

Valorant is a tactical shooter developed by Riot Games and released in 2020. Managing the in-game economy is one of its most important aspects. Players should always try to make the best use of their credits to buy out the most optimal kits and overwhelm their enemies.

Valorant has different rounds in its matches, including pistol rounds, eco rounds, anti-eco rounds, force buys, half buys, and full buys.

Anti-eco rounds occur when a team has won the first round of a half or has been winning rounds consecutively and has managed to force the enemy team into saving credits so that they can get a full buy in the next round.

Key rules to follow during such rounds include diligently clearing corners and not taking on close-range fights. Most of the cheaper weapons have been designed to be lethal in close encounters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Phantom, Odin, and 3 other weapons to use in an anti-eco round in Valorant

1) Spectre

Price: 1600 Credits

The Spectre is the way to go if a team wins a pistol round. It is reliable in all ranges of combat. Even with recent nerfs taking its long-range body shot damage to 20 (that is, at distances greater than 30m), it can easily overwhelm enemies that have no armor.

Most teams will go for a full save if they lose the pistol round, making this the freest round of the match for the winners. The Spectre shines in moments like these. Even if the opponent chooses to force-buy, more often than not, this weapon will overpower Stingers and Buckies at medium-to-long ranges.

Players must remember to buy a full shield along with their Spectres. Not having the additional 50 HP will significantly reduce their advantage in the anti-eco round.

2) Phantom

Price: 2900 Credits

The Phantom is one of the most used guns in Valorant. It has suppressed fire that can be used to spam enemies through smokes.

In anti-eco rounds, enemies won't have strong guns with automatic fire. Therefore, they will not be able to spam back.

The Phantom has three different damage outputs depending on the range from which it is being shot. At close range (0-15m), just one headshot from the gun will kill enemies. However, at long ranges, it will take two bullets (if the enemy has got a half shield). If they don't have any shields, the weapon will kill them with one well-placed headshot.

The Phantom has a high fire rate and a more tameable recoil than the Vandal. So, even with just body shots, players will get the kill before the enemies' weapons can kill them.

3) Vandal

Price: 2900 Credits

The Vandal is one of the best weapons to have in anti-eco rounds in Valorant. It can kill enemies at any range with one bullet to the head, whether or not they have a shield.

Even though the Vandal is not a suppressed gun, spamming it through walls and smokes during anti-eco rounds is relatively risk-free. This is because the chances of the enemy tapping back would be unlikely.

Even if players cannot immediately land headshots on all opponents, the Vandal has a fast enough fire rate to get multiple frags through just body shots (combined with counter-straffing and recoil control skills).

4) Odin

Price: 3200 Credits

The Odin is among the strongest but also one of the most disliked weapons in Valorant because of how difficult it is to deal with. This is particularly true when it is used on the defensive side.

If a player decides to crouch-hold a choke point with an Odin in an eco-round, there is very little chance that even a single enemy will be able to make it out alive.

The Odin also has high wall penetration. Most walls and objects in Valorant can be shot through. Playing with an Odin with an Agent like Sova or Fade on the team, which can reveal the enemy's position, means death for the opponent even before they realize what hit them.

The weapon has a massive fire rate and is quite easy to control when crouched if the player knows its spray pattern. The fact that this gun has the largest magazine in the game also facilitates its spam-centric playstyle.

5) Operator

Price: 4700 Credits

The Operator is the most powerful gun in Valorant (in the right hands) and the only one that can kill enemies who have a full shield with one bullet to the chest. Due to the sheer range from which it can be played, this weapon has a lot of potential to shine in anti-eco rounds.

If the Operator player can put sufficient distance between themselves and their enemies, they will be at a great advantage. This is because pistols and weaker SMGs will find it difficult to quickly kill them at long range. Even the strongest of them have a damage fall-off after the medium range of 30m.

Teams in an eco-round tend to play together so that they can trade with each other. The Operator excels in such situations as it increases the chances of collateral damage manifold.

The fate of many Valorant games is decided when teams win thrifty rounds. It is, therefore, crucial to use the best weapons to win.

