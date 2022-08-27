7 best wallbang spots on Valorant's Haven

The satisfaction of getting a kill through a wall in Valorant is only second to a crisp headshot. Bullet-penetrable walls, crates, and radianite boxes are not the best sort of cover to hide behind. The Valorant player base has evolved in the past few episodes and they invest a few bullets into common hiding spots.

Not every weapon in Valorant is created equal; some have a higher rate of fire and some have higher armor/wall penetration. If you are looking to deal damage through a wall-bangable surface, there are a few options - the Sheriff, Ares, Odin, and the Operator.

With high penetration power, these weapons can deal a massive blow to unsuspecting enemies hiding behind a cover that they thought was safe.

The Vandal and the Guardian are among the more popular choices since they do not restrict player movements like the Odin and its lesser version Ares do. These weapons are also far more forgiving than the Operator, which is a one-shot one kill or a one-miss free kill.

This guide will go over the best wallbang spots on Valorant`s Haven.

Most effective and creative wallbang spots in Valorant`s Haven

1) Haven Mid: B-site to Mid-Window

B-site to Mid-Window wallbang spot (Image via Riot Games)

As a defender, the wallbang from B-site to the Mid Window at the round's start can chip away a lot of HP and stop the enemy team from taking an aggressive Mid control.

In a massive map like Valorant`s Haven, it is crucial to have map control to minimize the areas where the enemy team can lurk. With a weapon like the Odin or Ares, one can even get an easy kill through this wallbang.

A successful kill from this position will weaken the enemy team and could delay their execution onto the sites. This is also a neat trick to prevent the enemies from taking Mid Window peeks.

2) Haven C: C-Window to Mid-Grass

C-Window to Mid-Grass wallbang spot (Image via Riot Games)

The wallbang from Garage/C-Window is a terrifying spot. With a weapon like the Odin or the Ares, enemy players trying to push Mid Door can get obliterated instantly.

Utilizing this position at the start of the round could potentially reward you with either a kill or at least deal massive damage to the enemy team. Pair that up with some utility and you've got yourself a free round; a true recipe for absolute domination.

3) Haven C-long entry to right Radianite boxes

C-long entry to right Radianite boxes wallbang spot (Image via Riot Games)

This double stack of Radianite boxes is the most common spot at the C-site for a player to hold Garage entry and also pick off a few unsuspecting enemies from C-long. It is usually played as a sacrificial position, but can be devastating if the corner goes unchecked.

It is important to remember that this corner should be cleared, be it while entering the site as an attacker or in a C-site post-plant scenario.

4) Haven C-site: CT-side C-main entry to C-back site

CT-side C-main entry to C-back site wallbang spot (Image via Riot Games)

This is a common spot for the C-long-sided post plant, and the position is also commonly held by players to watch for Garage retake entry.

Wallbanging these Radianite boxes almost guarantees a free kill and easy progress into the C-site with complete back site control. This wallbang can be used to chip away the HP of the enemy player and flush them out with damage-dealing utilities as well.

5) Haven Mid: Mid doors to Wooden crates

Mid-doors to Wooden crates wallbang spot (Image via Riot Games)

These Wooden crates are a common hiding spot for Valorant players who use shotguns. Close combat with a shotgun can be devastating if you don't land a direct headshot.

This also happens to be a common position for multiple Sentinels to place their traps such as Cypher`s Tripwire, Chamber`s Trademark, and Killjoy`s Alarmbot.

6) Haven C: C-Window to C-Garage

C-Window to C-Garage wallbang spot (Image via Riot Games)

As a defender, keeping enemies out of the C-Garage is a task that most players cannot tend to. But this wallbang spot can easily stop the enemies in their tracks and make them rethink their strategy.

Entering through Mid Doors and using the path towards the C-site becomes hard to reach as you can mow down their health with this wallbang.

7) Haven A: A-Sewers to B-site

A-Sewers to B-site wallbang spot (Image via Riot Games)

This is a very specific wallbang that can be done in a post-plant scenario. However, it is unorthodox enough that it is rarely seen in matches.

The spike has to be planted in front of A-link in the open and the player needs to be on top of the Wooden crates in A-sewer, and then all you need is the Odin. This is a very creative Valorant wallbang that can be used to baffle the enemy team.

We think these were the seven best wallbang spots on Valorant`s Haven. From instantly dropping the enemy team`s HPs through the walls, and stopping rush strategies to a cheeky post plant, these wallbang spots are sure to help you gain the upper hand on the enemy team for an ultimate victory.

