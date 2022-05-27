5 best Valorant agents to attack and 5 for defending in Haven

It has been close to two years since the launch of Valorant, and the game has fared well against several other online-multiplayer titles. The 5v5 tactical shooter made by Riot Games consists of seven playable competitive maps: Bind, Haven, Split, Ascent, Icebox, Breeze and Fracture.

Haven being the only map with three sites to defend and attack on makes it a little difficult for players without proper communication and an appropriate Agent lineup.

With 18 of them to choose from, this article will explore Agents a player can pick from to bolster their chances of securing victory on the battlefield.

Five best agents to pick when attacking Haven in Valorant

1) Brimstone

With three sites to attack, a smoke agent is of paramount importance. Brimstone is the only Controller in Valorant to carry three smokes and takes the spot for the most important smoker agent in Haven.

As the largest map in Valorant, Haven requires quick rotations for both attackers and defenders, and Brimstone's Stim Beacon is the perfect gadget when his team needs a little movement boost. Brimstone's ability to successfully fake a site with one of his smokes and still be able to carry two smokes and other utilities makes him one of the most essential picks on the map Haven in Valorant.

2) Sova

Sova carries the most information-focused abilities out of all the Initiators on the Valorant roster. As an Initiator, Sova possesses multiple abilities, such as his Recon Bolts, which help him cover large areas and pinpoint the enemy's location when detected.

On a map as big as Haven, Sova stands tall with his recon abilities. His teammates can quickly gain info through Owl Drone or Recon Dart while also using Shock Dart lineups to clear areas efficiently.

3) Chamber

Being the only agent in Valorant capable of equipping more than two guns, Chamber comes with the ability to use a Sniper Rifle as his Ultimate (Tour de Force).

As a Sentinel, Chamber has the ability to deploy a slow orbing bot, also known as the Trademark, which allows him to slow down the enemy for a short period of time when walking near it. Along with that, his Ultimate and Headhunter abilities are the perfect match for long-range fights on Haven.

4) Breach

Equipped with his Fault Line ability and Rolling Thunder Ultimate, Breach becomes an unstoppable force in Haven when it comes to clearing corners and areas that are otherwise unreachable in Valorant.

As an Initiator, Breach can ensure that the fight is always fair to him by deploying plenty of abilities at the opponent and quickly gaining site control. Breach also excels at easily creating post-plant situations in his favor. His ultimate Rolling Thunder is a force to reckon with, as it can easily prevent opponents from defusing the spike.

5) Jett

Being the most agile Duelist on the Valorant roster, Jett possesses the ability to quickly dash out of the way whenever needed, dodging long-range Operator shots with ease. Jett can also use her Updraft ability to quickly climb atop objects to gain an advantage whilst holding an off-angle against the opponent.

All of this, paired with her Cloudburst smoke ability, makes taking map control much easier, and on a map as big as Haven, Jett becomes a lethal force.

Five best agents to pick when defending Haven in

Valorant

1) Killjoy

Blessed with the ability of a Sentry Turret, Killjoy excels at holding any site on Haven. Her ability to deny plants with Nanoswarm grenades makes it impossible for attackers to plant on any of the playable maps in Valorant.

Killjoy's ability to hold sites with her Turret and detect enemies with her Alarmbot makes her one of the most essential agents on the Valorant roster when it comes to defending Haven.

2) Cypher

Cypher possesses the ability to deploy two Trapwires, which hinders attackers from entering the site. He also gets to use two Cages, which are great against rushing players because of the telltale sound queue that triggers when opponents pass through it.

His Spycam also provides constant information on sites regardless of how far Cypher is, and it also has the ability to tag enemies, which is followed by a small cooldown. Cypher becomes an essential agent when it comes to playing on large maps such as Haven.

3) Sage

As a Sentinel and Healer, Sage is a bastion of hope when it comes to delaying opponents.

Apart from her ability to use the Barrier Orb Wall that lasts for almost half the round, and Slow Orbs, which denies opponents from entering the site quickly, she is also the only healer who can revive fallen teammates. That makes her a worthy pick in Haven due to the high number of retakes that defenders have to play.

4) Raze

Although Raze shines brightest as an attacker, she can prove to be quite useful in Haven due to her never-ending abilities that succeed in overwhelming the opponent.

Raze's ability allows her to engage the enemy for a good amount of time, and she can defend a given site very well when combining her Boom Bot and Paint Shell grenades to keep enemies at bay.

5) Skye

Equipped with her Guiding Light flash and Seekers ultimate ability, Skye is easily a must-pick agent on the map Haven. Her flashes can be guided in almost any direction, and this gives her a huge advantage when it comes to clearing narrow areas such as C long and A short in Haven.

Her Trailblazer ability makes site retakes much easier when paired with a teammate’s flash ability such as Reyna. Skye can also help clear out angles without taking casualties when retaking.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee