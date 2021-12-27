All four Valorant Controllers ranked (2021)

Valorant has emerged as one of the most popular FPS titles since the game's release in early 2020. Players have a choice of 17 different agents who belong to various agent classes based on their abilities.

Duelist, Controller, Initiator and Sentinel are the 4 different agent roles in Valorant. Paired with the ability to gain control of various sections of the map, Controller agents are an essential part of every team. So far, Valorant offers 4 Controllers for players, namely: Astra, Viper, Brimstone and Omen.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We know you loved the Yoru updates, but let’s take a minute to review some others on the Agent roster. @RiotMEMEMEMEME is here with your December State of the Agents: riot.com/32ywjQo We know you loved the Yoru updates, but let’s take a minute to review some others on the Agent roster. @RiotMEMEMEMEME is here with your December State of the Agents: riot.com/32ywjQo https://t.co/QvuCOgTvig

While Riot Games have not mentioned anything specific, it is believed that they plan on balancing Valorant's agent composition, as per December's Stage of Agents.

Players can expect a series of changes to existing agents in 2022. Listed below are the four Controllers in Valorant, ranked in terms of their overall effectiveness across various team compositions and maps in 2021.

Every Controller in Valorant ranked (2021)

4) Omen

Omen is the Controller agent with the highest attacking potential. His Paranoia (Q) and Dark Cover (E) are abilities that can prove effective in taking control of bomb sites, while his Shrouded Step (C) grants players access to various spots on the map that only a handful of agents have access to. The versatility of his ultimate ability makes him proficient in attack as well as defense.

Since Omen's introduction in the game's beta release, the agent has witnessed several modifications. Currently, Omen stands weaker than his former self, thereby being overtaken by other Controllers across all maps in Valorant.

At the Valorant Champions 2021, Omen was picked only a total of 2 times (2% pick rate), both on Split. Players currently anticipate a well-awaited buff for Omen to bring the best out of the agent.

3) Brimstone

Brimstone was the most desired agent for smoke deployment in the initial days of Valorant. He can cast a Sky Smoke (E) that lasts 19.25 seconds, with the ability to deploy up to 3 smokes at the same time. Brimstone also has a combat stimunation (C) utility that benefits the whole team, in addition to an incendiary grenade (Q) and an orbital strike (X) which serve as excellent post-plant tools.

Brimstone is capable of taking control of bomb sites single-handedly. Although the agent has shrunk in popularity since the introduction of Astra, Brimstone remains active across various maps in Valorant.

Due to his ability to deploy multiple smokes together, he is preferred as the sole Controller in certain maps. During the Valorant Champions 2021, Brimstone witnessed a pick rate of 4%, as the agent was picked twice on Bind and once on Fracture.

2) Viper

Viper is among the 3 Controller agents introduced to Valorant in the game's beta run. She is different from the other agents in the game due to her ability toolkit, which often opens up avenues for her to assume the role of a Sentinel. Viper can block over wide areas of the map with her Poison Cloud (Q) and Toxic Screen (E), while her Snake Bite (C) is instrumental in post-plant situations.

Viper's passive abilities deal temporary damage while rendering opponents vulnerable. She also has an ultimate which makes her capable of handling an entire squad by herself.

While Viper had a rough time fitting in Valorant's meta, a series of modifications to the agent helped certify Viper as a potent Controller. As per trends from the Valorant Champions 2021, Viper had a 100% pick rate on Breeze and Icebox, with a 58% overall pick rate.

1) Astra

Astra made her way into the game in Episode 2 Act 2 as the most recent Controller to be added to Valorant's roster of agents. The agent is renowned for her ability to dominate entire maps. Astra can enter an astral realm where she can deploy and activate her abilities. Once deployed, Astra can use her stars to execute various abilities like her Nebula (E), Gravity Well (C) or Nova Pulse (Q).

Using her ultimate ability, Astra can cast a bulletproof wall at her convenience for 21 seconds. Although vulnerable to attack when in her astral form, the agent can dominate teams on almost every map on Valorant, and is often the go-to Controller agent in competitive Valorant.

At the Valorant Champions 2021, Astra was the most popular Controller with a 59% pick rate. Haven and Ascent were noticeably her strongest maps at the tournament, with a 100% pick rate in both.

